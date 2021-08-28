“Mothers who have no help are heroines”

Lately Cameron Diaz talked about her life as a mom (and not only) in a new episode of Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart” TV talk show. Raddix’s mother, born in January 2020 from the relationship with the musician Benji Madden, the Californian actress said she felt a strong admiration for mothers who, unlike her, raise their children without external help.

“In my eyes these mothers are real heroines, I have no idea how they can handle the load of fatigue that I know so well, ”said Diaz, who will accomplish 49 years old next August 30th and that she had her first daughter when she thought it was now impossible to get pregnant (even though she wanted it more than anything else, as she has repeatedly confided).

“I understand perfectly well when one of these mothers locks her child away from home to have 10 minutes only and only for herself.” Then, speaking of her maternity experience: «Everything is centered on Raddix’s needs. I cook all her meals and wake her up while my husband puts her to bed. We are a team. And in all of this we have help. I really don’t know how mothers who have to do everything themselves do it. My heart goes out to them ».

