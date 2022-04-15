motion to keep the time until 16

The council group of the Lega di Latina returns to the subject of the opening hours of the municipal preschools, after the publication of an article in the press by the parents of the preschool of “San Marco”, worried by the possibility that from the next school year 2022-23 the exit time can be reduced to 14, instead of 16. ù

“We understand the concern of the parents – declare the councilors Giovanna Miele, Massimiliano Carnevale, Valeria Tripodi, Vincenzo Valletta, Roberto Belvisi and Alessio Pagliari – however we would like to point out that we were immediately concerned and concerned about the issue. In fact, last January 28th a motion was unanimously voted in the city council, presented by the councilor Pagliari, concerning the request for an extension of the closing time of all the municipal preschools: “San Marco” – Latina, “Our Lady of Fatima” – Borgo San Michele, “Pio XII” – Borgo Faiti, “S Maria di Sessano” – Borgo Podgora, “Pio IX” – Borgo Grappa, “S. Maria Goretti ”- Borgo Le Ferriere. With this act of political direction, the municipal council was given a mandate to ensure that the opening is guaranteed until 4 pm. the fulfillment of the request. In addition, there would be the possibility of starting a pilot project in a school to extend the hours even up to 6 pm. We as the League – the councilors conclude – will ensure that the provisions of the motion are actually adopted. “

