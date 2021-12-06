MotionCam is the free app that allows Android smartphones to shoot 10bit RAW video

Android’s RAW development pipeline isn’t perfect. The developers of the MotionCam app know this well, a small app that completely reviews the data stream and uses computational photography to work directly at the RAW file level, obviously if and only if a smartphone has a processor powerful enough to do so.

The latest version of the MotionCam however introduces what is perhaps today the most advanced point ever in terms of video from a smartphone camera: 10-Bit CinemaDNG RAW capture.

What does it mean? Simply that for the first time a smartphone will be able to capture a video where each frame will have the full dynamic range of the sensor and will also be a very flexible video in terms of post production, read color grading.

We talked about video because the final result is a video, but in reality a CinemaDNG RAW is obtained from a set of RAW photos that are opened and managed by a video editing software such as Premiere or DaVinci Resolve: if you think about how much a RAW photos, and the fact that the frame rate of the video is 30p, you can understand how heavy this movie can be in terms of processing and even memory.

For this reason the app, which can be downloaded from Github in its current release (7.0.4 – https://github.com/mirsadm/motioncam/releases/download/7.0.4/MotionCam.7.0.4.apk) pending upload to the Play Store it works only and exclusively on some high-end smartphone models. In fact, you need a fast sensor, a fast memory and a fast storage in order not to miss a single frame.

It’s funny that the first 10-bit CinemaDNG RAW video, shown below, was shot with two LG smartphones, an LG V35 Signature Edition and an LG V40. Smartphones that now belong to history.