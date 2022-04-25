Technology

Moto Edge 30 leaks in photos and looks quite familiar – FayerWayer

Photo of Zach Zach27 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

It has been a complex story that has been experienced in these months with the Moto Edge 30 family. At the beginning, back in February 2022, some daring renders of the Pro model emerged.

In these images it was ensured that Motorola would have opted for a radical change in design and dimensions to take the place left by Samsung and its Galaxy Note family.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach27 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Employees leave Facebook: “Mark Zuckerberg spends his time talking about the metaverse” | Goal | Technology

4 mins ago

Alternatives to AirPods for all pockets

14 mins ago

Another economic crisis is brewing in China and it may affect bitcoin

38 mins ago

Meta will have its first physical store focused on the Metaverse

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button