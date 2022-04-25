Moto Edge 30 leaks in photos and looks quite familiar – FayerWayer

It has been a complex story that has been experienced in these months with the Moto Edge 30 family. At the beginning, back in February 2022, some daring renders of the Pro model emerged.

In these images it was ensured that Motorola would have opted for a radical change in design and dimensions to take the place left by Samsung and its Galaxy Note family.

In the end, as we saw, in reality, everything was speculation and the most robust variant officially arrived in Mexico from this month of April 2022 with a price corresponding to a flagship of the highest range.

However, the reality is that there are some other markets where doubts about the rest of the models in this line continue. The maximum example is precisely with the Moto Edge 30, about which little or almost nothing was known worldwide.

The Moto Edge 30 is real

In fact, at some point the mobile community could have doubted the existence of the Moto Edge 30. All due to the initial impulse that has been given to the 30 Pro model.

But now, from XDA Developers comes a piece of evidence that casts any doubt on the development of the Moto Edge 30, which would be the most basic model in this line. And it is that someone has taken pictures of a real unit of said model:

Moto Edge 30

The images, as you can see above, do not show many details about the specific design of the Moto Edge 30, but in the original publication on these photos it is stated that its design will be very similar to that of the 30 Pro.

That leads us to think that we would then see a rear camera module similar to that seen with its older brother, with the body and components integrated into the body of the device.

There is also talk that this model would have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which would make it possible to give the screen a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Moto edge 30 pro

This SoC may give rise to many analyzes and comments if it is confirmed, since it is not exactly a high-end processor. Although its performance for essential tasks would be more than guaranteed.

The Moto Edge 30 in its base configuration would have 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the leak they have even revealed that the price of the terminal would be EUR €550, or something like USD $595, but it will be necessary to wait more time to confirm all this.