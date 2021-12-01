Moto Guzzi | 91 new hires are expected for the Mandello factory

Trade union agreement signed between the Piaggio group and the trade unions

91 new hires for the Mandello plant

LECCO – The trade union agreement signed between the management of the Piaggio group and the Fim-Cisl, Uilm-Uil and RSU Moto Guzzi unions was signed on Monday.

The company, the Piaggio group said in a note, “has launched a fixed-term hiring plan for a maximum number of 580 people, which will strengthen the workforce of the group’s plants in Italy in Pontedera (PI), Mandello del Lario and Scorzè (VE) as early as the first quarter of 2022 “.

To date, 342 fixed-term hires are expected for the production site in Pontedera, 147 in Scorzè e 91 in Mandello del Lario.

“The agreements signed with the trade unions – adds the company note – will make it possible to hire workers who have already had experience in Piaggio over the last few years, without wasting the wealth of skills acquired and at the same time allowing them to respond more effectively to the changing evolutions of the market “.

They are also planned for the MotoGuzzi factory in Mandello 13 stabilization of personnel already operating in the production site, today part time vertical and staff leasing.

“This agreement takes into consideration the value of the Mandello Plant where 91 people will find employment in the course of 2022 and the added value that the hires will start from those who worked in Moto Guzzi in the previous three years. This means that knowledge and skills are needed and cannot be dispersed “underlines the secretary of Uilm del Lario, Enrico Azzaro.

This is the second good news regarding the Mandello plant in a few months, after the news of the works for the renovation of the production site and the Moto Guzzi house museum announced in the year of the brand’s centenary.

“A concrete act, the result of mature trade union relations, in which the parties share together the strategic choices for the future of the company and therefore for the good of the workers – comment from the RSU and Fim Cisl, the delegates Scanni Francesco And Francioso Giuseppe – this agreement is, together with the expansion project of the Mandello del Lario plant and the related investments, a starting point that will lead us in the course of 2022 to verify the possibility of further hires with the aim of consolidating employment in motorcycles Guzzi “.