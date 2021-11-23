Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello, the new two-wheeler at Eicma 2021

As we all know, Moto Guzzi celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. A great achievement for the brand of the Aquila di Mandello del Lario. But also a real starting point, the basis on which to build the future. To open a new century in which Moto Guzzi will continue to produce magnificent motorcycles, authentic and with a strong character.

The House will realize modern motorcycles, full of charm and cutting-edge technologies, proudly built in Italy, in the historic factory that will soon have a whole new look thanks to the ambitious renovation, expansion and development project that will interest it in the coming years.

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello will be present at Eicma 2021 (here the modalities of access to the event), a motorcycle that escapes the conformism of being cataloged in a category, combining the brilliance on guided tours with the vocation to travel that is in the soul of every motorcycle. Guzzi. It will be the Moto Guzzi that has never been, characterized by cutting-edge technologies and innovative technical and aerodynamic solutions.

The bike will also be innovative in its design which, as always, starts with the enhancement of the unique and inimitable twin-cylinder engine. Lines that have nothing nostalgic about them but reinterpret in a modern key the typical cornerstones of the brand’s stylistic language, such as the shapes of the fuel tank, the underseat panels whose slits recall the legendary Le Mans of 1976 and like the fairing, a tribute to the Le Mans 850 III from 1981. A bike of the 21st century, in style and technique, that enhances the character and typical authenticity of all the two wheels of the Mandello company.

A real turning point in the history of the brand, a project in which many important technological innovations will make their debut: it will be the first motorcycle with adaptive aerodynamics, the first Moto Guzzi equipped with advanced electronic solutions such as the six-axle inertial platform, cornering ABS, semi-active suspension and quick shift, just to mention the most important. It will also be the first Moto Guzzi powered by the new “compact block” engine. Tradition is respected (and we know it well, here some original stories) by the 90 ° transverse V architecture of the twin cylinder.

The actual displacement is 1042 cc, the performances are definitely brilliant, thanks to a power of over 115 hp and a torque of more than 105 Nm. The sporty character of the new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello is based not only on the performance of the new engine, but also on the qualities of a compact and manageable chassis.

The generous saddle guarantees a high driving comfort; the choice of the single variable section aluminum handlebar is in line with the philosophy of the model, perfect for having control in sporty driving, but also for a raised and more relaxed riding position in touring. Traveling as a couple are the basis of the project, the passenger can count on a large and well-padded portion of the saddle.

THE Riding Mode available to the driver are four, Travel, Sport, Rain and Road. Moto Guzzi technology makes driving safe and exciting, and makes life on board easier. Also standard are the 5-inch TFT color instrumentation, the full LED lighting system with DRL and the “bending lights” system with the pair of additional headlights.

The new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello is available in two versions, which stand out for their set-up. The richest standard features Öhlins semi-active suspension, quick shift, heated grips and the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform, which includes the infotainment system for the management of voice assistant, phone calls and music using the intuitive controls on the handlebar, and the navigation function.