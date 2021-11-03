Moto Guzzi V7 Naked is the best-selling in Italy

The famous Italian motorcycle manufacturer of L’Aquila, born on March 15, 1921, has just blown out its first 100 candles and continues to enjoy great success; is known all over the world and attracts visitors of all nationalities to Mandello del Lario every year, driven by a great passion for two wheels.

Last summer we witnessed a strong surge in sales for Moto Guzzi, also thanks to the excellent results achieved by the V7 Naked, which took thirteenth position in the best-selling bikes in Italy, in a market that was actually marked all summer mainly by scooter models, without which the V7 of the Aquila would have easily reached the second position. Since the beginning of 2021, more than 2,000 have been registered and the world-famous two-wheeler is in the top ten of the most loved by Italians, in seventh place overall.

Last August, as we had seen, the V7 Naked was the best-selling bike with a displacement over 700 cc on the Italian market, with 213 units delivered to customers. The latest version of the Moto Guzzi V7 not only outdid the Italian competition, but also the Japanese and German ones. Extraordinary news for the Casa di Mandello, which is celebrating its centenary this year (we presented, by the way, an extraordinary photographic project). It is no surprise to see the model at the top, given that since its launch in the range, it has been received with great enthusiasm by customers.

The bike is available in two versions:

the Stone, more essential and with contemporary contents;

the Special, more classic and elegant.

It mounts the new 850 cc engine and 65 horsepower, it offers exciting performances, in fact today it is faster, more comfortable, better equipped and refined, but it loses nothing of that character and authenticity that are the values ​​of all the Eagle bikes. The two-wheeler wants to continue to be the entry-level motorcycle into the Moto Guzzi world, easy, with limited dimensions and weight but still with an authentic and very strong character. It is one of the most loved and successful models, recognized as representative of the classic Italian motorcycle in the world. The new generation was presented at the beginning of 2021, totally renewed, it is true, but immediately it proved to be perfect to continue the great success of a legend.