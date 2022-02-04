Moto – News, Dear fuels: unprecedented increases, an emergency is in danger

Since last summer we have witnessed the constant increase in the price of fuels and today we return to the subject, as prices continue to rise. This was revealed by Mite (Ministry for the ecological transition), which showed the new data relating to last week.

There gas reached 1.8 euros per liter, while the diesel it is approaching the 1.7 euro / liter threshold. If we talk about self-service, the price of petrol at the pump has increased by about 1.8 cents, going from the previous 1,778 euros to the current 1,797 euros. Worse was the diesel, which rose by 2.0 cents, thus passing from 1,647 to 1,667 euros. It does not change, at least for now, the LPG, which increases from € 0.816 to just € 0.817. On balance, it is estimated a average increase of 380 euros per car per year.

The data

L’Consumers Union has already estimated 20 euros more, compared to 15 in mid-January. President Massimo Dona he declared: “The government can no longer wash its hands of it. Petrol, like electricity and gas, is triggering a very dangerous inflationary spiral, with harmful effects for the purchasing power and consumption of families, and therefore for the recovery in progress. For this reason, the next Council of Ministers must intervene by reducing excise duties by at least 20 cents, sterilizing the increases that are bleeding motorists“.

Of the same idea is the Codaconswith Carlo Rienzi: “Today a full tank of petrol or diesel costs 15.85 euros more than in the same period of 2021. In fact, in one year the green has increased by 21.4%, while the diesel marks a + 23.5%. Increases that have devastating effects on consumers’ pockets: a family now spends 380 euros more per year for refueling alone“.

Then there is the President of Assoutenti, Furio Truzziwho adds: “We are in the presence of a real emergency, because the increases in fuel prices have negative effects on the entire economic system. In addition to aggravating the expense of Italians for supplies, the expensive gasoline determines higher costs for industries and businesses, causes increases in retail prices and has repercussions on inflation“. There is also a comment on VAT and Excise: “It is necessary to introduce tools capable of sterilizing VAT and reducing excise duties (items which, added together, account for almost 60% of every liter of gasoline sold in Italy, 55.1% of diesel) when the prices at the pump rise beyond one certain threshold. Only in this way will it be possible to contain the growth in price lists and limit the indirect effects of expensive gasoline on the prices of the products transported and on the costs for industry and businesses.“.