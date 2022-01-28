Moto – News, MV Agusta Lucky Explorer: already 15 thousand orders, soon to land on the stock market

MV Agusta thinks big: the test arrived at Eicma 2021, with the debut, albeit in the prototype phase, of two future protagonists of the Italian market and beyond. The Lucky Explorer 9.5 and 5.5 in fact mark the change of pace of the Schiranna brand and Timur SaradovCEO of MV Agusta, confirms this to his colleagues in the Sole 24 Ore.

Boom Lucky Explorer

The goodness of the project is confirmed by the numbers, as he underlines Saradov: “The new Lucky Explorers that will be built here in Varese have already received pre-orders for 15 thousand units: basically two years of work. For all our models the market is generally receptive, and once the obstacles of the pandemic and the constraints have been overcome to the supply chain we will be able to significantly raise our production levels “. Of course, the future passes through the expansion of the range, and therefore through the agreement with the Chinese giant QJ Motor, with the partnership that began with the Lucky Explorer 5.5 but which will also continue on other segments.

Double your sales and get on the stock market

MV Agusta’s 2021 ended with revenues of 90 million euros and a production quota close to 5,000 motorcycles. Saradov’s objectives for 2022 are important: to get 9,000 MV-branded units off the production lines and increase revenues up to 130 million. To reach them, and to achieve a balanced budget that has been missing for years, the challenge will also include scooters and e-bikes, which the House of Schiranna launched during the last season. Soon the company will also conclude the arrangement with the employees, another positive sign, and Saradov to break the continuity with the problems and frequent changes of ownership, reassures: “I’m here to stay and the goal in 2025 is to bring Mv Agusta on the stock exchange. A company with 350 million revenues, with an Ebitda of at least 50 million and a shareholding structure that will also involve employees: here I have found an important work ethic: for what you do I see great passion and a strong commitment, also beyond my expectations “.