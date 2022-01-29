Moto – News, Yamaha R9: the name registered, all ready for the debut

After the debut of the R7, there is nothing but talk of her, of the older sister that everyone expects to debut soon, the R9. Someone anticipated the times and built it as a one-off. Let’s talk about the R9M built on the basis of a Tracer 900 GT like (here our article). But now it seems that the clues are more and more concrete and that the debut of the new Yamaha R9 is really close (here our latest article on the model). They have in fact been filed two approval applications for sale in Europe of two new models, from Yamaha.

The clues

At the moment the concrete data we have is their two codenames, “RN82” and “RN83”. However, based on the traditions of the house of Iwata, the internal names have a meaning. The first letter, in this case the “R”, is combined with sports or barefoot motorcycles for road use (while the “D”, for example, is dedicated to enduro, the “V” to custom / cruiser). The “N” inserted as the second letter is linked to the displacement. It starts from the “E” for the 125, it goes up to the “J” if the displacement is between 5 and 600 cc, while the “M” is for motorcycles with a cubic capacity from 600 to 750 cc. The “N” of the two new entries dropped into the 750-1000 range, while the P identifies displacements in addition to the liter. The last two numbers are less useful to us, because they are merely progressives, which in fact follow the RN80, the latest model to have debuted last year, code name of the latest generation of the XSR900. The RN81 would be missing, but not all numbers actually translate into a production bike, so it could have been a project set aside or postponed to the future.

the details

Back to us, the displacement leads us to hypothesize two models equipped with the latest CP3, the three cylinders from 889 cc and capable of 119 hp. Seen and considered that MT-09, XSR900 and Tracer 9 have recently been updatedWith the debut of the new and updated engine, which has grown in displacement and performance, as well as complying with Euro 5 standards, the clues lead to two totally different paths. The first is that of an update of the Niken, Yamaha’s three-wheeled motorcycle, whose current generation code name is RN58, therefore consistent with one of the 2 homologation applications filed. If we consider that the transition to the new engine and an update is the last CP3 847 cc in production, they appear more than plausible. Also because, if this were not the case, Niken should leave the European lists at the end of 2022, because it is still approved as Euro 4.

Now we come to the most interesting part of the question for us. The second model could be new, looking at the current Yamaha production and that of the recent past. It could be something totally new, as well as a variant of an existing model, but in our opinion, the most likely route is the one that leads to the new R9. The birth of an older sister of the YZF-R7 has never been officially confirmed, but neither has it been denied. With the exit of the R6, at least as a model approved for circulation on the road, the space left empty between the R1 and the “small” R7 is still a lot and a model is long overdue.

We will see, even if, closing the reasoning, the CP4 of R1 and MT-10 also falls in the same range of displacement, the latter however updated in recent months. Iwata’s SBK is “firm” to the 2020 model, so it could also be the second new Yamaha.