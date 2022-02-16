Moto – News, Yamaha Ténéré 700 2021: 4 new exhausts and a racing system from Exan

Since returning to the Iwata list, the Yamaha Ténéré 700 has been confirmed as one of the most successful choices of the Japanese manufacturer and the favorite bike of many off-roaders who take their first steps beyond the asphalt with it or consecrate decades of experience by participating in rallies and other competitions. For this bike with extraordinary technical and dynamic characteristics, EXAN has created 4 different exhausts: Carbon Cap, X-Black Ovale, X-Rally and OV Rally (all Euro 5 homologated) capable of transforming not only the rear lines, but also and above all the character and sound. In addition to the homologated exhausts, Exan has also provided a complete 2in1 racing system available in stainless steel and titanium compatible with both the original exhaust and the entire range of Exan exhausts

The exhausts

CARBON CAP

The most classic of modern style exhausts, Carbon Cap is available in carbon, titanium, stainless steel and black stainless steel variants and was the first product from the Lissone house to mount a carbon end cap. Able to provide exhilarating performance, especially at low and medium revs, it guarantees maximum enjoyment also thanks to a lower weight than the original exhaust. Slip-on silencer. Product developed for mounting to stock manifolds without any modification. Carbon Cap can be chosen in carbon, titanium, light or dark satin stainless steel and is priced at € 373.50.

X-RALLY

Immediately recognizable by its stainless steel outlet with visible welding, perfect for those looking for an aggressive look, and with its vaguely retro cylindrical shape, X-Rally is a light and sincere exhaust, capable of enhancing the performance of the engine, especially at medium and high revs, and to increase the agility of the Ténéré. Available in carbon, titanium, stainless steel and black stainless steel, it has the fitting for mounting to the stock headers without modification and a slip-on silencer. It differs from its “cousin” X-GP for the shape of the end cap which assumes a conical shape in the X-Rally exhaust. It can be chosen in carbon, titanium, light or dark satin stainless steel and is priced at € 382.50.

OV RALLY

With its oval shape and its vintage appearance, OV Rally is sincere and very light and is capable of increasing the agility of the new creature of the Tre Diapason especially in changes of direction, enhancing, together, the performance of the engine, in particular in the medium and at high revs. Available in carbon, titanium, stainless steel and black stainless steel, it is immediately recognizable by its stainless steel outlet with visible welding, perfect for those looking for an aggressive look. Connection to the stock manifolds, slip-on silencer. It differs from its “cousin” X-GP not only in the shape of the silencer body (from round to oval), but also in the end cap which assumes a conical shape in the OV RALLY exhaust. It can be chosen in carbon, titanium, light or dark satin stainless steel and is priced at € 355.50.

X-BLACK OVAL

Characterized by a strong racing personality, X-Black Ovale gives the rear of the Teneré a decidedly slender appearance. Available in four different materials (Light Satin Steel, Black Satin Steel, Carbon and Titanium), it comes from the knowledge and passion of those who have always made products that are not mass-produced but handcrafted. X-Black Ovale is lighter than the original exhaust regardless of the material chosen and provides extraordinary delivery, particularly at low and medium revs, always guaranteeing maximum fun. The price is 400.50 euros.

Complete 2in1 RACING system

The 2-1 racing by Exan complete system is available in stainless steel or titanium and is compatible with:

– original lambda probe

– original exhaust

– the whole range of Exan products

Exan recommends the installation of an additional control unit to ensure maximum performance. The complete system is a racing product and therefore is not approved for use on roads open to traffic. 24 month warranty.

The complete 2in1 racing system in stainless steel (silencer not included) costs 400.50 euros, while the titanium one (silencer not included) costs 571.50 euros.