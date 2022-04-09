Moto, the Motorola app that improves Settings and that every manufacturer should have

Related news

There are times when Android mobile settings can be confusing, and it is something that prevents many people from taking full advantage of the possibilities of their mobile. Motorola, whose My UX layer is quite light, has decided to simplify a good part of its configuration in an app called Moto whose icon is the characteristic M of the brand, and it is a most interesting addition that any manufacturer should have.

Personalization, gathered in the same place

Motorcycle App

The Free Android

The first of the sections in the app is dedicated to the personalization of the mobile, and it is the place where you will be able to choose the wallpaper you want. These include some interactive ones, and you can even apply visual effects on your photos to turn them into one of these.

On the other hand, styles let you give your Motorola mobile a unique look by choosing the shape of the icons, the font and the color of the switches and shortcuts.

Motorcycle Personalization

The Free Android

Also, you can create your own combinations and save them to quickly switch between themes whenever you want. As you can see, the visual section of the app helps make everything simple.

gestures

Moto Gestures

The Free Android

Here are gathered all the types of gestures that each mobile of the company supports and that are ideal for save time in tasks like turning on the flashlight or opening the camera. If you get used to it in your day to day, they can be very comfortable.

Some of the most interesting are lift the mobile from a surface to unlock it, lay it face down to activate do not disturb mode or to open the camera by turning your wrist quickly twice.

There are also more traditional gestures like a three-finger swipe to make a screenshot. In addition, you can access a small tutorial that shows precisely how each one is carried out.

Screen

Motorcycle Screen

The Free Android

The Moto display features they could not be left out, and from that section both the smart screen and the attentive screen can be activated.

motorcycle smart display

The Free Android

The first makes notifications appear while the screen is off and you can interact with them by pressing and holding the one you want to see.

Attentive screen on Moto

The Free Android

For its part, the second prevents the mobile screen from turning off when you are looking at it directly, something useful if you have configured a short screen off time.

Games

Motoplay

The Free Android

Video games also have their own section on Moto, and here you can activate or deactivate the app which brings together all the ones you have installed and can configure different optimizations.

Another option is to enable media control using the volume buttons when the screen is off.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you