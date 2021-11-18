Moto2, It’s already 2022: the provisional list of Moto2 protagonists has been published

As usual, The provisional list has been published containing the names of the riders who will take part in the Moto2 world championship in the 2022 season. In the deployment next year we will find 7 Italian pilots, for the same number of Italian riders registered in the Moto3 championship, among them 3 new entries.

Romano Fenati will ride the bike of the Boscoscuro SpeedUp Racing team. Romano is not really a novice in the category. In fact, the rider from the Marche made his Moto2 debut in 2018, the year in which his license was withdrawn due to an incorrect action on the track in the San Marino GP. After three years of purgatory in Moto3, number 5 will have a new chance.

Alessandro Zaccone will also make his debut in the middle class, riding the Kalex of the Gresini team, after two seasons in MotoE. Niccolò Antonelli will move up in the category who will take the place of Marco Bezzecchi in the VR46 Racing Team e will be joined in the box by Celestino Vietti, who will race for the second season in Moto2 with the same team.

Confirmed with the Italtrans Racing Lorenzo Dalla Porta team, will be back on track in 2022 with the same team after being absent in the last 4 GPs of this season having undergone surgery on his left shoulder. Simone Corsi has also been confirmed with the MV Agusta team for the second consecutive year. Team change for Tony Arbolino who will ride on the Kalex of the Elf Marc VDS team.

Only one team will debut on the grid in March: the VR46 Master Camp, with the two rookies Manuel Gonzales and Keminth Kubo. While, there will be 4 riders who will switch categories from Moto3 to Moto2, in addition to Antonelli, Fenati and Zaccone: Gabriel Rodrigo, Jeremy Alcoba, Filip Salac, the new Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta. In addition to the new Italian entries, mentioned above, they will also make their debut in the world championship: Fermin Aldeguer, Sean Dylan Kelly And Zonta van den Goorbergh.