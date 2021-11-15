Moto2, Raul Fernandez triumphs in Valencia, but the World Championship belongs to Remy Gardner

In a few days he will be back on the MotoGP bike again, but this time he will do it as a world champion. In Valencia Remy Gardner concludes his triumphal ride, securing the Moto2 title. Wayne’s son, present in the KTM Ajo garage, only needed a handful of points to have the arithmetic on his side and in the end he managed to hit the target, thanks to a tenth place at Ricardo Tormo.

The winner was a super Raul Fernandez, who deserves all the applause in the open. To keep the games open, the Spaniard had the obligation to finish in front of everyone and hope for a misstep from his partner. Unfortunately for him this did not happen, but we must certainly commend what the young rookie did, the undisputed star of this season in the intermediate class with eight seals.

Behind him Fabio Di Giannantonio, ready to jump from category to the top class together with the two KTM Ajo standard bearers, while in third position appears Augusto Fernandez. Celestino Vietti remains down from the podium, fourth followed by Canet and Vierge, then Lowes and Navarro. There are no other Italians in the top ten, since Manzi had to console himself with 13th place.

That of Valencia was a race that saw the exposure of the red flag after not even one lap due to the oil left on the track by Bezzecchi’s bike due to a fall after a few corners from the start. The rider from Romagna, however, managed to return to the pits and start again, thanks to the extraordinary work in record times by the mechanics of the Sky Racing Team VR46. Eventually the future MotoGP rider finished his last race in the category in 20th position after starting from the pit lane.

It certainly went worse for the poleman on Saturday, Simone Corsi, who was forced to retire after the warmup lap due to a technical problem on his MV Agusta. A hard blow to take for the Capitoline, who started from pole at Ricardo Tormo and his ambitions vanished in the bud. Lorenzo Baldassarri was also out of the game, on the ground during the first lap. At the bottom of the Bulega and Arbolino group.