Moto2, Remy Gardner world champion. In Valencia, Raul Fernandez wins, but that’s not enough

The Australian son of art is world champion like his father, king of the 500 in 1987: 10th place in a very prudent race earned him the crown. The teammate wins in front of Di Giannantonio, but loses by only 4 points

In the name of the father. Remy Gardner is the 2021 Moto2 world champion, following in the footsteps of his father, the famous Wayne, who won the 1987 500 with Honda. The young Australian, in the final race in Valencia, just needs a 10th place in the GP won by his teammate Raul Fernandez, the only one who could undermine him. Race interrupted with a red flag after the first start due to a collision between Bezzecchi, Vierge and Baldsassarri and restarted on the short distance: at the finish line Raul Fernandez precedes Di Giannantonio and Augusto Fernandez, but it is a bitter success. The bubbles are all for Gardner.

the duel – Raul Fernandez, called to an almost impossible feat, to win and hope that Gardner does worse than 13th, does his while the Australian has the ‘little arm’ and floats throughout the race in the center of the group in a risky position. However, the final tenth place is enough for him: the crown is his, his teammate is beaten by only 4 points.

the profile – Remy Gardner, who made his world debut in 2014 at the San Marino Moto3 GP, has been in Moto2 since 2016, where he took his first podium in 2019, 2nd in Argentina, and his first victory last year in Portugal. Now comes the middle class title with 5 wins, 3 less than Raul Fernandez, who paid in terms of consistency.

The race – At the first start the poleman Simone Corsi takes the lead with his MV in front of Raul Fernandez and Di Giannantonio, but the accident between Bezzecchi, Vierge and Baldassarri requires the stop. It starts again on the distance of 16 laps and with the original positions of the grid, but clamorously Corsi stops in the pits after the formation lap: ko even before the traffic lights go out. Augusto Fernandez thanked him and sprinted well at the start, before passing by Raul Fernandez, who played his last chances for the title with Gardner fighting close to tenth position. A few laps and Di Giannantonio takes the lead, indirectly helping Gardner’s world championship plans, very cautious. Raul Fernandez, however, returns to the lead and holds up to the finish line, preceding Diggia and Augusto Fernandez. Good 4th place for Celestino Vietti ahead of Canet and Vierge. Further back, tenth, Remy Gardner celebrates. His father Wayne (below) also uncorks and hugs him.

GP Valencia Moto2, order of arrival – Here is the arrival order of the Moto2 race in Valencia (top ten)

1. R. Fernandez

2. By Giannantonio +0.517

3. A. Fernandez +0.786

4. Vietti +2.393

5. Canet +4.978

6. Vierge +5.091

7. Lowes +5.415

8. Navarro +5,808

9. Schrotter +7.941

10. Gardner +9.112

November 14, 2021 (change November 14, 2021 | 13:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link