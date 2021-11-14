Moto2, Simone Corsi takes the MV Agusta to pole position in Valencia

Finished the last qualifying session of the Moto2. Great success for Simone Corsi on the MV Agusta of the Forward Racing team who conquered pole position nine years after the last one archived in the 2012 Aragon Grand Prix. After passing through Q1, thanks to a perfect lap, ending in 1’34”956, the Roman driver number 24 tomorrow, in the Valencian Community Grand Prix, will start from the first box of the starting grid and will fight on the track for the leading positions.

The last pole of the MV Agusta team dates back to exactly a year ago on the same track, when Stefano Manzi also set the fastest ever record in Valencia in Moto2 with a lap of 1’34”418.

“I still don’t believe it because I was 25th this morning – Simone Corsi exclaimed to the Sky microphones as soon as he arrived in the closed park – In Q1 I kept a good pace and at one point I said to the guys ‘here we are, let’s put the rubber’. I gave the whole team a present as we struggled a lot this year. Today went well and I enjoy it, tomorrow it will be tough to be in front for 20 laps. For now I enjoy this result as an old man “.

Celestino Vietti will shoot from the center of the first row (SKY Racing Team VR46) who, with today’s second place, records his best qualifying result in Moto2. After an entire weekend in the top 10, the Piedmontese driver managed to materialize in qualifying. Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS) closes the third row.

In the second row, 4th, is Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini) just 78 thousandths from Simone Corsi’s best time. Hard hit for Raúl Fernández who crashed in turn 2 three minutes from the end of the session, failing to improve his time. The only glimmer of light, in a qualifying that the Spaniard had certainly imagined different, is the position of Remy Gardner’s other KTM: eighth. The world fight will take place tomorrow in the race, Fernández will have the only option of winning the race while Gardner will need only 3 points ahead of his opponent to become champion.

Out of the top 10 Marco Bezzecchi (SKY Racing Team VR46) who will start 11. Later in the qualifying results we find: 20th Stefano Manzi (Flexbox HP40), 24th Nicolò Bulega (Federal Oil Gresini), 27th Tony Arbolino (Intact GP ) and 28th Lorenzo Baldassarri (MV Agusta).

