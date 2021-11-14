Moto2 / Valencia, race: Gardner champion with thrills – Moto

Remy Gardner he is Moto2 world champion. An apparently obvious and predictable verdict on the eve of the last race in Valencia, considering that the Australian from KTM had a 23-point margin on his teammate Raul Fernandez out of a maximum of 25 to be assigned. Instead the challenge for the championship continued until the last lap. In a race shortened from 25 to 16 laps – due to a red flag waved after the first start of the day due to a three-way accident with Bezzecchi, Vierge and Baldassarri who had invaded the track with oil – Gardner struggled terribly in keeping to the above the 13th position, which meant for him an arithmetic title.

On the contrary, Fernandez did his duty, managing to win the Grand Prix – the eighth of a season that was still extraordinary for him – and bending the resistance of a very good guy. Fabio Di Giannantonior, second under the checkered flag. Augusto Fernandez passed through the third square. Gardner, on the other hand, in the rear, after going down a few corners to 12th place, managed to raise his head, finishing tenth. After crossing the finish line, the well-deserved party for the Australian, second world champion ‘son of art’ after Kenny Roberts Jr. was able to take off. year, but in MotoGP.

Finally, the atrocious insult suffered by Simone Corsi. In fact, the MV Agusta poleman was unable to take off in the restart due to a technical problem that stopped him during the reconnaissance lap, leaving him desperate in the garage.

Moto2 | GP Valencian Community 2021, race: results