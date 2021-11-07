Moto3 Algarve: Foggia stretched out, Acosta world champion | News

Foggia stretched out on the last lap by Binder, Acosta wins and celebrates world success

Pedro Acosta wins the Algarve GP and becomes world champion in the Moto3 category. The rookie, who closes in front of the Italians Andrew Migno And Niccolò Antonelli, takes advantage of the fall on the last lap of Dennis Foggia and with a race from the end he celebrates the title in the first season in the category. Bitter in the mouth for “The Rocket”, who in recent races had managed to recover over 70 points to the Spaniard.

Until the end, in an ups and downs of emotions that deserved a better ending. But when luck is not on your side, despite the over 70 points recovered in a few races, there is nothing you can do about it. The race for the world title of Dennis Foggia ends on the last lap of the Algarve GP, with a reckless overtaking attempt by Darryn Binder which makes him fall and makes him finally say goodbye to the hopes of becoming champion. To take advantage of it is Pedro Acosta, undisputed leader of the world championship since the beginning of the season who crowned him first “rookie maravilla” and finally winner of the category. In an exciting race, with the Spaniard starting 14th and able to reach the hot group right from the start, it is a game of trails, alliances and rivalries that decide the title race.

At the finish line, after the fall of “The Rocket” Foggia, celebrates the rookie who closes in front of two other Italians who had tried to carve out a leading role on a Sunday where all eyes were on the world duel. To get on the podium are Andrea Migno And Niccolò Antonelli, authors of applause and comeback performances, who smile for the personal result and grit their teeth for the disappointment of their friend and compatriot.

Binder disqualified, off the podium Alcoba, Guevara And Sasaki. In the top 10 Fenati, Artigas, Suzuki And Salac,, while they also score points Adrian Fernandez, Tatay, Holgado, Kelso and the young man Alberto Surra.