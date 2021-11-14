Moto3, Artigas wins in Valencia, sparks between Acosta and Foggia on the last lap

After the surprising podium of 2019, Xavi Artigas repeats himself in Valencia going to win the last race of the season and his last with the Leopard team. Starting from the 17th position of the grid, Artigas ran the whole race between the first and on the last lap he took advantage of the duel between Acosta and Foggia – with the first touched by the second in curve 2 and crashed – to fight for the victory with Garcia, another Ricardo Tormo specialist and second at the finish. “This has been a difficult year, in the last few races I haven’t done well but I have to thank everyone in the team. Today I gave more than 100%, I dedicate the victory to all those who helped me”Said the Spaniard after the race.

Today’s result allows the Gas Gas rider to maintain 3rd place in the championship on Masia, which completes today’s podium. Salac and Oncu close the top-5 (both have also served a long lap penalty for track limits during the race). Behind them were Nepa, followed by Guevara, Tatay, Antonelli and Sasaki. Sixth position for Foggia on the finish line, who paid off the optimistic braking on Acosta which then caused the Spaniard to fall with a 3 ”penalty and relegation to 13th position. “I’m happy with the race, in the last laps I knew I had it, I got over it and tried it on the last lap. His braking bike was better than mine, I went long but it was a race contact, I didn’t want to touch him“, Foggia said after the race on Sky. Fenati also scored points among the Italians, 12th and relegated one position due to track limits on the last lap, while Riccardo Rossi finished 16th. Fallen Migno and Surra.

THE RACE – At the start Acosta keeps his head followed by Guevara, Suzuki and Salac. Great risk between turns 4 and 5 where Fellon, Binder and Yamanaka fall, each on their own and without consequences, with the latter having to hit Masia who had braked to avoid the South African.

Lap 3 – Guevara and Acosta are fighting for the top while behind them the group remains compact with Salac, Oncu and Suzuki closing the top-5. Foggia, on the other hand, is on the edge of the top-10.

Lap 6 – Overtaking and counter-overtaking for second place between Salac and Guevara with Acosta taking a few meters ahead. Behind them track limits warning for Oncu.

Lap 9 – Acosta is played for the first position with Oncu in a leading group reduced to 12 drivers, including Foggia, Migno, Nepa and Fenati who close it.

Lap 12 – Tempers begin to heat up with Masia taking the lead in turn 1, crowning a comeback from 23rd starting position. At the end of the lap, however, it is Garcia who takes the lead, then screwed by Artigas and Acosta.

Lap 15 – Acosta maintains the lead with Artigas immediately behind him. Long lap penalty for Oncu and Salac for going to the green on 5 different occasions.

Lap 18 – The group of the first loses Oncu and Salac who did the long lap. In front, therefore, it is a struggle to the sound of overtaking between Artigas and Acosta for the top with Masia and Garcia first pursuers. Out of Suzuki, slipped into turn 1, which ends his adventure with Sic58 with a zero.

Giro 21 – The fight between Acosta and Foggia – able to slowly climb the group – for the top with Artigas is a privileged spectator. At the bottom of the group, Surra falls in turn 2.

Last lap – Foggia tries to attack Acosta in turn 2, going wide and touching the Spaniard who falls and is forced to retire. Migno also falls in turn 6, in front there is Garcia who is fighting for the victory with Artigas. In the sprint, Leopard’s Spaniard wins over Garcia and Masia. Salac and Oncu close the top-5, Foggia sixth ahead of Nepa, Guevara, Tatay and Antonelli.