Moto3, Binder knocks out Foggia, Acosta wins in Portimao and is world champion

The Portimao race is over for Dennis Foggia in tears. On the last lap he was knocked down by Darryn Binder after an exciting head-to-head with Pedro Acosta throughout the race. The two drivers honored the title challenge in the best possible way, but the South African ruined the fight at the end.

So Pedro was able to cross the finish line in first position and become Moto3 world champion in his debut season. A deserved result for the Spaniard who amazed everyone from the first race, winning 6 races including today’s one and getting on the podium 8 times.

“I don’t know what to say, I did the whole last lap crying. I have to thank my team that has become my family, to all the people behind the scenes who have always supported me. My dedication is to the team that put me in a position to win today“Acosta’s first words at the Parc Fermé.

Darryn Binder was disqualified for causing the accident with Foggia.

“Let’s talk about this season, in the second part I was the strongest – tried to swallow the bitter morsel Dennis – SI was expecting today to have a great pace, to be able to escape, but if Pedro had finished 2nd it wouldn’t have changed much, so I preferred to stay in the group. It is not the first time that certain things have happened with Binder, it makes me species that he will race in MotoGP. Too bad, I wanted to make it more difficult for Pedro, I hoped at least that it was a KTM rider who took me – he concluded jokingly – Many came to my garage after the race, even Quartararo, I was pleased“.

THE RACE – Garcia gets in front of everyone, while Toba falls at the first corner. With Sergio in front of everyone. Fenandez is behind him, then McPhee, Artigas and Foggia, Acosta is 12th.

At the first step on the finish line Dennis exploits the speed performances of his Honda and with a perfect braking takes the lead, Acosta also comes back and is 7th thanks to a masterpiece overtaking at the first corner, in which the Spaniard passes 4 riders on the outside.

Foggia tries to break away, on lap 4 he has 6 tenths on Binder, Fenrnadez, Artigas and Acosta. Migno is 7th, Antonelli 10th, out of the Fenati points area.

Foggia fails to escape, on lap 5 Artigas takes him back, behind him are Binder and Acosta. The group of 4 pilots breaks away from the others. Meanwhile, McPhee crashes at turn 13 while he was 5th.

The tussle between Acosta and Artigas, 3rd and 4th, ignites, while Foggia remains in the lead. Migno and Masia try to mend the leading group.

On lap 8 Migno took over Artigas, now there is a compact group with 16 riders. Foggia is 1st, followed by Binder and Acosta.

On lap 9 Acosta overtakes Binder, he is 2nd behind Foggia.

On lap 10 at the first corner Acosta tries to attack Foggia, but goes wide and Pedro is also passed by Binder. Before the end of the lap, Acosta regains 2nd place.

On lap 11, Antonelli takes 4th place, ahead of Binder, Garcia and Migno.

With 9 laps to go Masia first overtakes Acosta then Foggia, sending slightly wide Dennis, who is now 3rd, while Pedro jumps his teammate and is 1st.

With 8 laps to go, Masia is back in command. Acosta has an uncertainty on the straight, taking advantage of Garcia (2nd) and Foggia, Migno is 4th. Pedro 6th.

With 7 laps from the end, Foggia passes all in reptile and is 1st, Acosta is 5th.

With 5 laps to go, Foggia is ahead of Binder and Acosta, 4th Garcia.

With 4 laps to go, Migno takes 3rd place.

With 3 laps from the end Acosta overtakes Foggia at the second corner, Masia falls after having hit Binder.

With 2 laps to go, Foggia again overtakes Acosta.

On the last lap Acosta overtakes Foggia at the second corner, Binder completely misses the braking point and hits Foggia. Throwing it to the ground. Acosta wins and is world champion, on the podium are Migno and Antonelli, then Binder, Alcoba, Guevara, Sasaki, Fenati and Artigas.