Moto3, Portimao: Binder kicked out of the Leopard box and disqualified from the race

In a Algarve Grand Prix of the Moto3 on the Portimao circuit where everything really happened, the key episode was the rear-end of Darryn Binder against Foggia at the start of the last lap. A scene that effectively put an end to the fight for the title in favor of Pedro Acosta, world champion and winner of the race.

At the end of the race, the South African pilot of the Petronas team went to the Leopard box with the intention of apologizing to “The Rocket”, but with the adrenaline still high and the tension inside the garage, Binder was turned away from team members and from Foggia himself.

Moto3 Algarve, Foggia: “I’m surprised that Binder will make MotoGP”

Binder has the right to pedirle disculpas in Foggia y Dennis has querido to give them. pic.twitter.com/tAMgKyWJIB – Rubén (@Ruben_DXT) November 7, 2021

Is a rider like Binder ready for MotoGP?

The number 40 finished the race in fourth position, but it was then disqualified a few minutes after the end of the contest. It is not the first time that Darryn has become the protagonist of such episodes: just think, for example, of the Sachsenring and the accident he triggered in which Joel Kelso was involved. Is such a rider ready for MotoGP, without going through Moto2? The answer, at this moment, can only be negative.

Moto3 GP Algarve, Acosta Champion: “I rode the entire last lap crying”