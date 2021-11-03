Tech
Motociclismo November 2021 is on newsstands
On the cover, the preview test of the highly anticipated Husqvarna Norden 901. The tests and trials of Moto Morini X-Cape, Honda CB500, Yamaha R7, Verge TS and SYM Joymax Z + 300 range. And again, tourism, surveys, sport , the buying guide, the era … and much more!
On the cover
The preview test of the highly anticipated Husqvarna Norden 901. The endurona takes advantage of the mechanical base of the KTM 890 Adventure, but declines it in a more touristic and globetrotter key. It relies on a sophisticated electronic package to fully enjoy it on the road and off-road
- Inquiry, customer care of the Houses: out of 26 interviewed, only Suzuki provided answers via email, telephone and social media
- Test: the dynamic mid-size crossover segment is enriched with the arrival of the Motorcycle Morini X-Cape
- Tourism Italy, discovering the boot riding vintage motorcycles: our journey from Brescia to Naples
- Sport: attention is rekindled on safety in entry classes, which are too crowded and with very young drivers
Great tests and trials
- Let’s open with a very juicy preview: the Husqvarna Norden 901 introduces itself to the globetrotter market for the first time in its history. With its distinctive design, it is built on the basis of the KTM 890 Adventure, it mixes the grit of the Mattighofen brand with gentle ways, offering as much confidence on the road as it is off-road.
- We remain in the field of crossovers, but in the segment of those of medium displacement and also suitable for an audience of newbies with the Moto Morini X-Cape. It boasts a balanced and easy chassis, as well as a gentle engine within everyone’s reach. Tempting the price.
- The medium displacements do not stop offering first fruits: the Honda, for example, renews its range of twin cylinders CB500R, CB500X and CBR500R, more modern in aesthetics, but also more effective in driving, with a rigorous and still manageable chassis.
- Another twin-cylinder in line: that of the very popular MT-07, Ténéré and Tracer 7, now welcomed by the fairings of the Yamaha R7, a tasty and lively road sports car, but also manageable and not extreme.
- From Finland comes the Verge TS, an electric-powered muscle bike – characterized by a futuristic look – indeed heavy and unwieldy in the city, but very gritty and enjoyable in mixed driving. It’s still a pre-series, but it has good potential.
- We close the evidence section with the SYM Joymax Z + 300, scooter with a docile engine and low consumption, but also with an excellent quality / price ratio. Practical in the city and quick in the suburbs, it has many good commuter qualities, even if the rather stiff rear suspension takes away some comfort.
Tourism, sport and technology
- In the Tourism section, we take you to Styria and Carinthia, in the “Slovenian Chianti”, on enchanting roads that unfold in bucolic landscapes, where the winemaking tradition is queen.
- But let’s also discover our beautiful Italy, from Brescia to Naples, on a journey made up of secondary roads and picturesque villages, riding old vintage motorcycles, to rediscover the pleasure of a journey from the past.
- Sport: three fatal accidents in less than four months rekindle the spotlight on the level of safety in the entry classes, where young and often inexperienced drivers race in large numbers. So much so that the FIM has decided to change the regulation to reduce the participants and increase the minimum age to compete.
- In the rubric of technique let’s visit an Italian excellence in electronics, to find out how microchips are made and what they are for. Do you know where and how many there are on your bike?
Inquiries, news and specials
- Investigation: this month we evaluate the efficiency of the customer care of the houses. Through e-mail, telephone and social networks we have consulted as many as 26. Many do not respond or do not provide contacts: only Suzuki provides comprehensive solutions through all communication channels.
- Design Stories: our column with the designer Rodolfo Frascoli continues, with stories and reflections on different aspects of the look of motorcycles. This time we talk about family feeling, the DNA of the two wheels, sometimes evident, other times barely perceptible, but always present.
- Product comparison: after those rigid sports, it’s time for tourist backpacks. We compared 8 models, testing them hard with practical and instrumental tests.
- News 2022: still many first fruits on the way, waiting for Eicma with new models and series.
- Let’s take a trip back a hundred years back in time with the Plasmacustom Fuìss, nice handcrafted creation by Alessandro Rorato.
- And, starting from the beginning of the last century, let’s retrace the 110 years of Benelli, in the Epoca column, going to Pesaro for the 110th anniversary celebrations of the brand and presenting some of the most iconic models.
- In the buying guide we take into consideration the Kawasaki Z900: Akashi’s maxinaked, also available in the RS version, is an excellent choice for those who want a powerful and “masculine” bike, with few defects.
