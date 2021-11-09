MotoGP 2021. It’s official: Marc Marquez will miss the Valencia GP and the Jerez – MotoGP tests

The press release issued by Honda Repsol leaves no room for doubts: Marc stops because he suffers from diplopia, that is double perception of an image. It is a problem that he already suffered in 2011.

“The Repsol Honda Team rider – says the press release – will not participate in the Valencia Grand Prix next weekend, nor ai IRTA test in Jerez scheduled for 18 and 19 November.

After Marc Marquez underwent his medical examination last Tuesday at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, ​​where he was evaluated after a fall while practicing off-road, the rider rested all week at his home in Cervera.

During these days of rest, Marc continued to feel bad and suffered from vision problems, which is why this Monday he was visited by the ophthalmologist Dr. Sánchez Dalmau at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​who visited him and performed the tests, and detected a new episode of diplopia.

Here is the statement signed by the doctor, the ophthalmologist Sanchez Dalmau:

“The examination carried out today on Marc Marquez after the accident that occurred confirmed that the pilot is suffering from diplopia and highlighted a paralysis of the fourth right nerve involving the right superior oblique muscle. A conservative treatment was chosen with periodic updates to follow with the clinical evolution. This fourth right nerve is the one already injured in 2011 ”.