MotoGP 2021. The Algarve GP in Portimao. Francesco Bagnaia in pole position – MotoGP

PORTIMAO – Francesco Bagnaia cannot be beaten in qualifying, he cannot be beaten Ducati on the flying lap: for Pecco it is the fifth consecutive pole, tenth for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in 2021 (it is a record), with four DesmosediciGPs in the first five places, with Jack Miller according to, Jorge Martin fourth, Johann Zarco fifth.

A domain of rider and motorcycle: as far as we see in testing, it is right to have regrets for not being able to beat in the world championship Fabio Quartararo, only seventh in qualifying, after being in free practice always a few thousandths – in front or behind – at Bagnaia.

Perhaps something did not work in the “time attack”, in the attack at the time of the Frenchman: it is clear that the race of the world champion gets a bit more complicated, because with the Yamaha, as we know, it is not easy to overtake and, above all, this time Bagnaia starts from first position and not from 11th as he did at Portimao1 and has a great pace.

“Stoner in the garage is an added value, we hope that in 2022 Ducati will give us this gift: he has the eye of a rider and not just any rider, but a legend. He notices everything: we lack a coach, it would be a nice gift.

We are working in a perfect way: we are effective with both the medium and the hard, we have to make the right choice. And I am very happy to have figured out how to bring the tires up to temperature immediately ”Gongola Pecco, che leaves again as a favorite.

At Misano he dominated, before being betrayed by the choice of the front tire, here can easily take revenge. Also because, as mentioned, Quartararo starts from behind, in a sort of reversed revenge of Portimao1, when Bagnaia was forced to take off from the fourth row for having obtained the pole at the time with the yellow flags. But as mentioned, it will be a bit more difficult for Fabio to get back up.

Even because there are many Ducatis that are strong, like Jack Miller: will he be able to realize his competitiveness in the race?

“It was a great lap, but I would have liked to improve the second lap with the second tire, but I made a small mistake at turn 8. I have good sensations, I feel strong: nice to have another Ducati double. The prospects look good, we hope to make the right decision tomorrow ”, explains the Australian, who is also particularly happy to have Casey Stoner in the garage and along the track.

Jorge Martin also very well, fourth on the track that could have abruptly interrupted his career (the same rider confessed on Thursday), and Johann Zarco, who after struggling up to FP3, found in the FP4 the solution to get back to the front.

Beware of Suzuki

The most dangerous opponent of Bagnaia and the Ducatis could therefore be Joan Mir, for the first time in the front row in 2021, for the second in his MotoGP career. Mir is strong, he was very effective in qualifying, but at the end of the 15 minutes he was far from happy.

“I set the time with the first tire, I thought I would improve with the second, but I didn’t understand very well what he did Alex Marquez. He was behind me all the qualifying, if it doesn’t bother me that’s fine, but after warming up the tire, passed me and then slowed down. I am not happy with this maneuver and I get angry when I cannot exploit my 100%.

But tomorrow we can have a good race, we have no one in front of us (means as a row, NDA), we can have a good race ”snaps the 2020 world champion, who obviously does not have a good relationship with the Marquez family.

Alex Rins he finished 11th, but he too has a decent pace. Pol Espargaro, sixth, is the first pilot Honda, Iker Lecuona, tenth, the first Ktm: it’s really a pity that he didn’t find a place in MotoGP for next season and was forced to move to SBK. Let’s hope Honda gives him a good bike.

Italians in difficulty

Apart from Bagnaia, the other Italian drivers are in trouble. The best on the grid after Pecco is Franco Morbidelli, discreet ninth, but we know how difficult it is for him to repeat himself in the race for physical reasons, while Luca Marini he is 12th, after entering directly into Q2, where he is however fallen off with the first tire.

13th Enea Bastianini, who was close to access in Q2: he is always stronger in the race, but it will not be easy to get ahead of Martin, the direct opponent in the ranking of “rookies”, of rookies in MotoGP.

Petrucci (15th), Rossi (16th), Dovizioso (21st) do not have the step to go up again and also theAprilia suffers.

Tomorrow the start at 14, Italian time.

Algarve GP 2021 – The qualifying standings

Pos. Num. Pilot Country Team Motorcycle Km / h Date and time Distance 1st / Prev. 1 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 335.4 1’38.725 2 43 Jack MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 341.7 1’38.829 0.104 / 0.104 3 36 Joan MIR SPA SUZUKI ECSTAR team Suzuki 332.3 1’38.893 0.168 / 0.064 4 89 Jorge MARTIN SPA Pramac Racing Ducati 341.7 1’38.916 0.191 / 0.023 5 5 Johann ZARCO BETWEEN Pramac Racing Ducati 341.7 1’38.918 0.193 / 0.002 6 44 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 340.6 1’39.058 0.333 / 0.140 7 20 Fabio QUARTARARO BETWEEN Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 331.2 1’39.131 0.406 / 0.073 8 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 337.5 1’39.191 0.466 / 0.060 9 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 329.2 1’39.321 0.596 / 0.130 10 27 Iker LECUONA SPA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 333.3 1’39.387 0.662 / 0.066 11 42 Alex RINS SPA SUZUKI ECSTAR team Suzuki 332.3 1’39.649 0.924 / 0.262 12 10 Luca MARINI ITA SKY VR46 Avintia Ducati 331.2 1’39.828 1.103 / 0.179

13 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Avintia Esponsorama Ducati 337.5 1’39.283 0.153 / 0.112 14 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 335.4 1’39.389 0.259 / 0.106 15 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 328.2 1’39.595 0.465 / 0.206 16 46 Valentino Rossi ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 333.3 1’39.604 0.474 / 0.009 17 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 330.2 1’39.624 0.494 / 0.020 18 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 331.2 1’39.738 0.608 / 0.114 19 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 336.4 1’39.859 0.729 / 0.121 20 6 Stefan BRADL GER Repsol Honda Team Honda 335.4 1’39.907 0.777 / 0.048 21 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 331.2 1’39.918 0.788 / 0.011 22 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 334.3 1’40.009 0.879 / 0.091

