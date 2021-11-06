MotoGP 2021. The Algarve GP in Portimao. Francesco Bagnaia is the fastest in FP3 – MotoGP

PORTIMAO – The challenge that started yesterday has also continued in the FP3: Francesco Bagnaia e Fabio Quartararo they put on a show alternating in first position with a series of fast laps.

In the end, the “time attack”, the attack on time rewards the Ducati rider, who is faster than the Yamaha by well … one thousandth. Impressive.

After all, in the combined times, between the first and the last (Andrea Dovizioso) there is 1 “162, a fact that confirms how balanced the MotoGP, with gaps that are not so small not even in Moto3

All this on a track that, seen from the service track, gives the chills with frightening ups and downs, motorcycles that they struggle to keep the front wheel attached to the ground. These drivers are really good, all of them, without exception, with Bagnaia and Quartararo who are a little bit better than the others, even in terms of consistency. But there is no shortage of opponents.

Well Suzuki

Starting with Suzuki, never so effective in free practice. Joan Mir is third, Alex Rins seventh, both with an excellent pace.

A nice surprise considering the latest performances, just as it is definitely a surprise the fifth time of Alex Marquez, first pilot Honda in the standings, with Pol Espargaro a little more in difficulty this morning, but still in the ten (eighth).

Ktm and Aprilia in difficulty

In difficulty, however, Ktm And Aprilia, which do not even place a driver in the 10.

The difficulties also continue Valentino Rossi And Andrea Dovizioso, while Luca Marini confirmed effective in the dry lap, ninth, with Enea Bastianini which, on the contrary, once again the access in Q2 has nothing to do with it. Aeneas, we know, makes up for himself in the race, but it would be important to pass the stumbling block of Q1.

The 10 in Q2

Here are the 10 riders in Q2: Bagnaia, Quartararo, Mir, Miller, Alex Marquez, Morbidelli, Rins, Pol Espargaro, Marini and Martin.

Algarve GP 2021 – The FP3 classification

Pos. Num. Pilot Country Team Motorcycle Km / h Date and time Distance 1st / Prev. 1 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 338.5 1’39.202 2 20 Fabio QUARTARARO BETWEEN Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 330.2 1’39.203 0.001 / 0.001 3 36 Joan MIR SPA SUZUKI ECSTAR team Suzuki 332.3 1’39.227 0.025 / 0.024 4 43 Jack MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 343.9 1’39.362 0.160 / 0.135 5 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 336.4 1’39.375 0.173 / 0.013 6 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 328.2 1’39.476 0.274 / 0.101 7 42 Alex RINS SPA SUZUKI ECSTAR team Suzuki 336.4 1’39.550 0.348 / 0.074 8 44 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 338.5 1’39.552 0.350 / 0.002 9 10 Luca MARINI ITA SKY VR46 Avintia Ducati 336.4 1’39.580 0.378 / 0.028 10 89 Jorge MARTIN SPA Pramac Racing Ducati 340.6 1’39.663 0.461 / 0.083 11 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 337.5 1’39.668 0.466 / 0.005 12 27 Iker LECUONA SPA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 335.4 1’39.883 0.681 / 0.215 13 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Avintia Esponsorama Ducati 334.3 1’39.936 0.734 / 0.053 14 5 Johann ZARCO BETWEEN Pramac Racing Ducati 339.6 1’39.995 0.793 / 0.059 15 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 332.3 1’40.061 0.859 / 0.066 16 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 332.3 1’40.207 1.005 / 0.146 17 46 Valentino Rossi ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 335.4 1’40.213 1.011 / 0.006 18 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 334.3 1’40.213 1.011 19 6 Stefan BRADL GER Repsol Honda Team Honda 337.5 1’40.282 1.080 / 0.069 20 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 334.3 1’40.364 1.162 / 0.082 21 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 332.3 1’40.616 1.414 / 0.252 22 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 340.6 1’40.826 1.624 / 0.210

