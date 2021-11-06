MotoGP 2021. The Algarve GP in Portimao. Francesco Bagnaia is the fastest in FP3 – MotoGP
PORTIMAO – The challenge that started yesterday has also continued in the FP3: Francesco Bagnaia e Fabio Quartararo they put on a show alternating in first position with a series of fast laps.
In the end, the “time attack”, the attack on time rewards the Ducati rider, who is faster than the Yamaha by well … one thousandth. Impressive.
After all, in the combined times, between the first and the last (Andrea Dovizioso) there is 1 “162, a fact that confirms how balanced the MotoGP, with gaps that are not so small not even in Moto3
All this on a track that, seen from the service track, gives the chills with frightening ups and downs, motorcycles that they struggle to keep the front wheel attached to the ground. These drivers are really good, all of them, without exception, with Bagnaia and Quartararo who are a little bit better than the others, even in terms of consistency. But there is no shortage of opponents.
Well Suzuki
Starting with Suzuki, never so effective in free practice. Joan Mir is third, Alex Rins seventh, both with an excellent pace.
A nice surprise considering the latest performances, just as it is definitely a surprise the fifth time of Alex Marquez, first pilot Honda in the standings, with Pol Espargaro a little more in difficulty this morning, but still in the ten (eighth).
Ktm and Aprilia in difficulty
In difficulty, however, Ktm And Aprilia, which do not even place a driver in the 10.
The difficulties also continue Valentino Rossi And Andrea Dovizioso, while Luca Marini confirmed effective in the dry lap, ninth, with Enea Bastianini which, on the contrary, once again the access in Q2 has nothing to do with it. Aeneas, we know, makes up for himself in the race, but it would be important to pass the stumbling block of Q1.
The 10 in Q2
Here are the 10 riders in Q2: Bagnaia, Quartararo, Mir, Miller, Alex Marquez, Morbidelli, Rins, Pol Espargaro, Marini and Martin.
Algarve GP 2021 – The FP3 classification
|Pos.
|Num.
|Pilot
|Country
|Team
|Motorcycle
|Km / h
|Date and time
|Distance 1st / Prev.
|1
|63
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|338.5
|1’39.202
|2
|20
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|BETWEEN
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|330.2
|1’39.203
|0.001 / 0.001
|3
|36
|Joan MIR
|SPA
|SUZUKI ECSTAR team
|Suzuki
|332.3
|1’39.227
|0.025 / 0.024
|4
|43
|Jack MILLER
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|343.9
|1’39.362
|0.160 / 0.135
|5
|73
|Alex MARQUEZ
|SPA
|LCR Honda CASTROL
|Honda
|336.4
|1’39.375
|0.173 / 0.013
|6
|21
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|328.2
|1’39.476
|0.274 / 0.101
|7
|42
|Alex RINS
|SPA
|SUZUKI ECSTAR team
|Suzuki
|336.4
|1’39.550
|0.348 / 0.074
|8
|44
|Pol ESPARGARO
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|338.5
|1’39.552
|0.350 / 0.002
|9
|10
|Luca MARINI
|ITA
|SKY VR46 Avintia
|Ducati
|336.4
|1’39.580
|0.378 / 0.028
|10
|89
|Jorge MARTIN
|SPA
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|340.6
|1’39.663
|0.461 / 0.083
|11
|30
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|JPN
|LCR Honda IDEMITSU
|Honda
|337.5
|1’39.668
|0.466 / 0.005
|12
|27
|Iker LECUONA
|SPA
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|335.4
|1’39.883
|0.681 / 0.215
|13
|23
|Enea BASTIANINI
|ITA
|Avintia Esponsorama
|Ducati
|334.3
|1’39.936
|0.734 / 0.053
|14
|5
|Johann ZARCO
|BETWEEN
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|339.6
|1’39.995
|0.793 / 0.059
|15
|88
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|POR
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|332.3
|1’40.061
|0.859 / 0.066
|16
|9
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|ITA
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|332.3
|1’40.207
|1.005 / 0.146
|17
|46
|Valentino Rossi
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|335.4
|1’40.213
|1.011 / 0.006
|18
|33
|Brad BINDER
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|334.3
|1’40.213
|1.011
|19
|6
|Stefan BRADL
|GER
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|337.5
|1’40.282
|1.080 / 0.069
|20
|4
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|334.3
|1’40.364
|1.162 / 0.082
|21
|12
|Maverick VIÑALES
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|332.3
|1’40.616
|1.414 / 0.252
|22
|41
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|340.6
|1’40.826
|1.624 / 0.210
