MotoGP 2021. The Algarve GP in Portimao. Triumph of Francesco Bagnaia – MotoGP

PORTIMAO – It was the GP of pride and gods regrets.

He won, he triumphed, Francesco Bagnaia dominated, good in his pride reaction after what happened in Misano 15 days ago.

And what pride in the new constructors’ title won by Ducati with a race to spare. “But a bit of regret remains, because the drivers’ title was within Pecco’s reach: we have a great driver” underlines the engineer Gigi Dall’Igna, giving voice to regrets: actually this Ducati and this Bagnaia they could win the title.

The second place obtained by is also proud Joan Mir, who after having struggled like never before at Misano, came back fast, eager to prove his worth. But how many regrets for him too, for a Suzuki not up to the occasion which has somewhat demotivated the 2020 champion.

And pride also served to Jack Miller to take back a third place, after Alex Marquez had passed him, a bit unexpectedly. But the double face rule also applies to him: how many regrets for a season that could have gone differently.

Honda regrets

There Red flag two laps to go, caused by a double fall Lecuona-Oliveira for Iker’s loss of control of the bike after a somewhat risky overtaking (riders ok), prevented Alex Marquez to fight for the podium up to the checkered flag.

A good performance for him, but how many regrets for Honda: with Marc on the track, another victory could be played.

Bastianini always ahead

In the rookie ranking, Enea Bastianini, ninth, maintains a three-point lead over Jorge Martin, seventh at the finish.

The two will play the title of rookies in Valencia in a week.

Quartararo on the ground

The first race as a world champion of Fabio Quartararo unfortunately it ended with a crash on lap 21, while it was sixth.

Fabio lost time at the beginning, but was unable to keep up with the pace he had shown he had in practice, perhaps also because he was behind the two Ducati Pramacs for a long time. raised the temperature of the front tire, as often happens in these cases.

Fabio got a little nervous in this unequal challenge against Ducati, with a Yamaha that shows worrying limits, as confirmed by the performances of Rossi, Dovizioso and Morbidelli: the riders’ title is in their pocket, but at Iwata they have a lot of work to do on the 2022 bike.

Algarve GP 2021 – The MotoGP classification

Pos. Points Num. Pilot Country Team Motorcycle Km / h Date and time / Distance 1 25 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 165.4 38’17.720 2 20 36 Joan MIR SPA SUZUKI ECSTAR team Suzuki 165.2 +2.478 3 16 43 Jack MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 165.0 +6,402 4 13 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 165.0 +6.453 5 11 5 Johann ZARCO BETWEEN Pramac Racing Ducati 164.9 +7.882 6 10 44 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 164.7 +9.573 7 9 89 Jorge MARTIN SPA Pramac Racing Ducati 164.7 +10.144 8 8 42 Alex RINS SPA SUZUKI ECSTAR team Suzuki 164.7 +10.742 9 7 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Avintia Esponsorama Ducati 164.4 +13.840 10 6 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 164.4 +14.487 11 5 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 163.9 +20.912 12 4 10 Luca MARINI ITA SKY VR46 Avintia Ducati 163.8 +22.450 13 3 46 Valentino Rossi ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 163.8 +22.752 14 2 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 163.6 +26.207 15 1 6 Stefan BRADL GER Repsol Honda Team Honda 163.6 +26.284 16 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 163.5 +26.828 17 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 163.4 +27.863 Not classified 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 164.4 1 Lap 27 Iker LECUONA SPA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 164.3 1 Lap 20 Fabio QUARTARARO BETWEEN Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 164.8 3 laps 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 162.9 16 laps First lap not finished 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 0 Lap

