MotoGP 2021. The Algarve GP in Portimao. Triumph of Francesco Bagnaia – MotoGP
PORTIMAO – It was the GP of pride and gods regrets.
He won, he triumphed, Francesco Bagnaia dominated, good in his pride reaction after what happened in Misano 15 days ago.
And what pride in the new constructors’ title won by Ducati with a race to spare. “But a bit of regret remains, because the drivers’ title was within Pecco’s reach: we have a great driver” underlines the engineer Gigi Dall’Igna, giving voice to regrets: actually this Ducati and this Bagnaia they could win the title.
The second place obtained by is also proud Joan Mir, who after having struggled like never before at Misano, came back fast, eager to prove his worth. But how many regrets for him too, for a Suzuki not up to the occasion which has somewhat demotivated the 2020 champion.
And pride also served to Jack Miller to take back a third place, after Alex Marquez had passed him, a bit unexpectedly. But the double face rule also applies to him: how many regrets for a season that could have gone differently.
Honda regrets
There Red flag two laps to go, caused by a double fall Lecuona-Oliveira for Iker’s loss of control of the bike after a somewhat risky overtaking (riders ok), prevented Alex Marquez to fight for the podium up to the checkered flag.
A good performance for him, but how many regrets for Honda: with Marc on the track, another victory could be played.
Bastianini always ahead
In the rookie ranking, Enea Bastianini, ninth, maintains a three-point lead over Jorge Martin, seventh at the finish.
The two will play the title of rookies in Valencia in a week.
Quartararo on the ground
The first race as a world champion of Fabio Quartararo unfortunately it ended with a crash on lap 21, while it was sixth.
Fabio lost time at the beginning, but was unable to keep up with the pace he had shown he had in practice, perhaps also because he was behind the two Ducati Pramacs for a long time. raised the temperature of the front tire, as often happens in these cases.
Fabio got a little nervous in this unequal challenge against Ducati, with a Yamaha that shows worrying limits, as confirmed by the performances of Rossi, Dovizioso and Morbidelli: the riders’ title is in their pocket, but at Iwata they have a lot of work to do on the 2022 bike.
Algarve GP 2021 – The MotoGP classification
|Pos.
|Points
|Num.
|Pilot
|Country
|Team
|Motorcycle
|Km / h
|Date and time / Distance
|1
|25
|63
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|165.4
|38’17.720
|2
|20
|36
|Joan MIR
|SPA
|SUZUKI ECSTAR team
|Suzuki
|165.2
|+2.478
|3
|16
|43
|Jack MILLER
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|165.0
|+6,402
|4
|13
|73
|Alex MARQUEZ
|SPA
|LCR Honda CASTROL
|Honda
|165.0
|+6.453
|5
|11
|5
|Johann ZARCO
|BETWEEN
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|164.9
|+7.882
|6
|10
|44
|Pol ESPARGARO
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|164.7
|+9.573
|7
|9
|89
|Jorge MARTIN
|SPA
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|164.7
|+10.144
|8
|8
|42
|Alex RINS
|SPA
|SUZUKI ECSTAR team
|Suzuki
|164.7
|+10.742
|9
|7
|23
|Enea BASTIANINI
|ITA
|Avintia Esponsorama
|Ducati
|164.4
|+13.840
|10
|6
|33
|Brad BINDER
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|164.4
|+14.487
|11
|5
|30
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|JPN
|LCR Honda IDEMITSU
|Honda
|163.9
|+20.912
|12
|4
|10
|Luca MARINI
|ITA
|SKY VR46 Avintia
|Ducati
|163.8
|+22.450
|13
|3
|46
|Valentino Rossi
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|163.8
|+22.752
|14
|2
|4
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|163.6
|+26.207
|15
|1
|6
|Stefan BRADL
|GER
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|163.6
|+26.284
|16
|12
|Maverick VIÑALES
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|163.5
|+26.828
|17
|21
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|163.4
|+27.863
|Not classified
|88
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|POR
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|164.4
|1 Lap
|27
|Iker LECUONA
|SPA
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|164.3
|1 Lap
|20
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|BETWEEN
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|164.8
|3 laps
|41
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|162.9
|16 laps
|First lap not finished
|9
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|ITA
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|0 Lap
