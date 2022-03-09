MotoGP 2022. Qatar GP: from 0 to 10 – MotoGP

Numbers, statistics and votes to retrace what happened in Losail in the Qatar GP, not only on the track and not only in MotoGP March 8, 2022



D.to zero to ten: numbers, statistics and votes to retrace what happened in Losail in the Qatar GP, not only on the track and not only in MotoGP.

F1 clearly beats MotoGP



THEn Qatar, there is very little space for spectators, which is why it was even more impressive to see the grandstand of the main straight desolately empty: it seems that in the three days less than 500 tickets were sold, beyond what was declared. A sad difference compared to F1, which sold out in its first year in Qatar in 2021. A little worrying. Zero (or almost), like the paying public

First of all



THECelestino Vietti’s triumph (grade 10) in Moto2 is to be remembered for a long time. Because it is Celestino’s first in Moto2; because for the first time in this category he started from pole; because for the first time he was leading a Moto2 GP, remaining there from the first to the last lap. Really good. For Celestino it is the third success in the world championship. One, like Celestino Vietti’s victories in Moto2.

Two in Moto3, two in MotoGP



THEn Moto3 and in MotoGP, unlike Moto2, there were two riders in command for at least one lap: in Moto3 Sasaki (11 laps) and Andrea Migno (7); in MotoGP P. Espargaro (17) and Enea Bastianini (5). Two, like the riders in the lead in the smallest and largest categories.

Like in Mugello and San Marino



TOndrea Migno (grade 10) first in Moto3, Celestino Vietti first in Moto2, Enea Bastianini first in MotoGP: in the era of the three four-stroke categories this is the third time this has happened. It happened in 2017 at Mugello with Migno first in Moto3, Pasini in Moto2 and Dovizioso in MotoGP. And in 2018 at Misano with Dalla Porta in Moto3, Bagnaia in Moto2 and Dovizioso in MotoGP. So: Ducati has always been the protagonist of this hat-trick; Migno and Dovizioso contributed to two of the three hat-tricks. Three, like the times with the Italians first at the same time in Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP.

But let’s think about the present!



Lor I admit: I don’t like the drivers market, very little. Also because many talk about it, but almost everyone does not know anything, writing things based on hypotheses, not on facts. Then take it all back the next day. But I find it really unfortunate that after the first MotoGP race – actually this “little game” had already started before the championship – half of the comments on the live broadcasts are: “Quartararo is definitely going away from Yamaha”; or: “Mir leaves Suzuki”; “Miller is already out of Ducati” and so on. But isn’t it more beautiful to enjoy the championship, to think about the present rather than the future? Personally I have no doubts. Vote four, to those who are already thinking about 2023 without enjoying 2022.

He could have done better



D.fter having conquered the front row in Moto2 for the first time, I personally expected a lot more from Tony Arbolino. Instead he finished fifth, 11 ”4 behind: a little too many. It is true that it was the first time that he was in this situation in Moto2, but I believe that someone like him can and should do much better. Come on Tony. Grade 5, to Tony Arbolino.

Like Stoner and Dovizioso



AND‘the sixth time that Ducati has won in Qatar: it had happened three times in a row with Casey Stoner (2007, 2008, 2009) and two in a row with Dovizioso (2018 and 2019). In 2021, here is the success of Enea Bastianini. Only once, however, did the first success of the season coincide with the world title: in 2007 with Stoner. You are, like the Ducati victories in Qatar.

Moto3, the most balanced



C.As often happens, Moto3 was the race with the highest number of riders close to the finish line: 7 in less than 2 “(Foggia, seventh, arrived at 1” 951). In Moto2, the top seven reached the finish line in 14 “8, in MotoGP in 8” 81. Seven, like the riders in Moto3 in less than 2 ”at the finish.

Two true sportsmen



Lerror by Pecco Bagnaia at turn 1 on lap 12 involved, as we know, the innocent Jorge Martin. The accident, fortunately without consequences, ended with Bagnaia who immediately went to ascertain the conditions of the Spaniard and Martin who immediately accepted an apology. Both of them were good, especially Jorge for having understood the situation. Vote eight, to Jorge Martin.

He didn’t win, but he was very good



No.Despite a very bad wrist, Sam Lowes was able to take pole on Saturday – then rightly canceled for having pinched the green – and an excellent third place in the race. Lowes crashes a lot, but in terms of tenacity he is second to none. He deserves a very high grade. Rated nine, to Sam Lowes.

From goosebumps

