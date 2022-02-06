MotoGP 2022, Sepang test / 2. Aleix Espargaro: “We need a comparison in the race” – MotoGP

Aleix Espargaró and his Aprilia can be considered, together with Enea Bastianini, the great winners of the Sepang test. The good work of the Spanish driver has a positive effect on the atmosphere inside the garage. Morale is high, the RS-GP is growing February 6, 2022



“The RS-GP is different from last year. The bike wasn’t ready for a race simulation, but I asked to do at least a longer series of consecutive laps to understand how the bike reacted over distance. In the end I did twelve laps: we saw the difference between one bike and another. In the flying lap, the bike is better, it runs better and the engine is a little more powerful. But the difference is not perceived so much. But on the distance proves that the way he makes the tires work is different, the bike allows me more cornering speed. Tire wear and how they drop in performance are also different. That’s why it will be interesting to do more laps in the next test. In any case, the bike is definitely better. How much better, we will see during the race. This is something our rivals will tell us. After two years of frozen engine development, several other manufacturers are trying new things. At the moment it is difficult to make a comparison. The only work we can do now is to confront ourselves: the rhythm in the long run was about half a second faster than in 2020, and the fastest lap is almost a second better. This means that we have clearly improved: we’ll see in the race if that’s enough. “

The best and the worst



“The best thing is how it turns. The bike is much tighter. The Aprilia engineers did a good job, because it’s not easy with these bikes: the engine and electronics take up a lot of space, you can’t fit everything inside the frame. The bike is not a revolution, it is just an evolution of the RGP21, lighter, narrower, more agile. As for what we need to improve, certainly the chattering. I remember that we already suffered from it in 2020, so it’s something we need to improve. And of course we need to more power, there is never enough“.

Riding the new bike



“The chassis is not only narrower, it is also different from the previous one. We’ve also changed the weight distribution a bit. From the very first moment, on the first lap, I could feel that the bike tended to “fall” inside the curves. And this helps a lot. But at the same time it creates a problem in the curves, because the speed of travel it allows me is incredible. I think it’s the first time since running in Malaysia that I haven’t gone off the line. It is impossible to go long in the middle of the curve, no matter how fast you are; it’s incredible. But I’m limited by chattering. Even on our fastest laps, Maverick and I had to close the throttle and enter the corners more slowly to avoid the annoying vibrations. We have tried everything to eliminate it. We tried to shift the weight in different places, we tried with a full tank, with an empty tank, we also tried different frames, tires of different weights … We tried a lot of things these days and found nothing. We have tried many things these days without finding a solution. However, Malaysia is a track where chattering is always present ”.

In competition



“The bike is fine, we have seen it, but I’m worried about what can happen in the group, in the race. I don’t think we’re doing so well in this respect. I am very fast when I let go of the brakes, I can make a very high corner, but when you follow a Ducati, a Honda or a KTM you can’t use that riding style. They stop the bike in the middle of the curve because they don’t turn like us, and then they use their power to escape under acceleration. With them you are forced to drive more in style stop and go. I’m not good at riding like that, but I don’t think Aprilia is a good stop and go bike either. Maverick does a little better than me in this respect. He brakes earlier, he’s less aggressive and his acceleration is cleaner than mine ”.

A V4 with the DNA of a 4L



“It is the history of the brand. Two or three weeks ago, when I went to Noale, I asked the engineers a lot about the engines of our rivals. It is very difficult for the engineers of the Aprilia school to change their philosophy. It is already difficult to improve what we have, to gain some horsepower, imagine starting from scratch. It is not an option to change ”.

The presence of Viñales



“Being together motivates each other. This type of rivalry is good, because it will increase the level of the team. I have the feeling that I am riding at a very high level, but having a teammate like him will help me a lot. But the figure of Savadori is also very important. With the new team I think we have a good compromise, I think it will be interesting for us ”.

Lowering device

