MotoGP, A. Espargarò: “The Ducatis are at an incredible level, it’s difficult for us”

The conditions seemed to be the best after that reference set in the morning during FP3. Too bad the qualification, which he saw, was put in the way Aleix Espargarò and Aprilia did not go beyond the 12th time trial, one second behind the Ducati of poleman Martin.

There is therefore some regret, even if with the awareness that in the race the music could be different from the qualification.

“Between yesterday and today we worked on the bike and we grew up – began Aleix – the sensations are better than on Friday, especially on the pace. The goal for Sunday will be to try to stay in the top five ”.

For him it will be a competition to be played with a knife between the teeth

“Having to start from 12th position will not be easy at all, considering among other things the fact that in Valencia it is very difficult to overtake. Today we worked with the rubber and medium and the soft and we will have to understand where to move in view of the race ”.

Starting in front of everyone there will be three Ducatis, namely those of Martin, Miller and Bagnaia.

“Ducati are at an incredible level and the potential is evident. Given what has been done for us it is really difficult to duel with them. In the end this is MotoGP and it’s normal, there are the best riders and bikes in the world ”.