MotoGP Algarve: Bagnaia fights and wins over Quartararo, super Morbidelli | News

Only one thousandth divides Ducati and Yamaha, good for Morbidelli who detaches the direct pass for Q2

It is from Francesco Bagnaia, on the saddle of Ducati, the best time of the third free practice session of the Algarve GP. The Italian driver beats the new world champion to the thousandth Quartararo, while the world champion Mir conquers the third time with a gap of 25 thousandths from the Ducati rider. Super performance of Morbidelli, sixth and with the direct pass for Q2, as well as Marini. They will have to start from Q1 instead Bastianini, Rossi And Dovizioso.

The Saturday of the Algarve GP begins just as it ended on Friday, with the battle to the sound of times between Francis Bagnaia And Fabio Quartararo. If in the first day of the bis weekend in Portimao “El Diablo” had always had the best, in the third free practice session it was Pecco’s Ducati that prevailed, capable of launching itself into the continuous Portuguese “roller coaster” taking the lead in the combined sessions. A super lap of Bagnaia allows you to beat the new world champion to the thousandth, who with just one thousandth of a gap between the desmosedici and his M1 has to settle for the second time of the day. Third time, with 25 thousandths of a gap, for Mir then followed by the other Ducati of Jack Miller.

If the other Suzuki’s Alex Rins occupies the seventh place in the combined standings without any surprise, to amaze are the performances of Alex Marquez And Franco Morbidelli who get the pass for Q2 with the fifth and sixth time in combined. They fly to Q2 too Pol Espargarò, Luca Marini And Jorge Martìn.

While the Petronas of Valentino Rossi And Andrea Dovizioso they continue to struggle, with the Doctor not going beyond the 19th overall time (17th in the morning) and Dovi last (20th in FP3), the two Aprilia also playing a negative role. Aleix Espargarò And Maverick Vinales they are in fact the tail lights of the session and in combined they do not go beyond the 16th and 21st time in combined which will force them to fight from Q1 to get the pass for Q2. Same thing goes for Zarco, which fails to improve yesterday’s time, e Enea Bastianini.