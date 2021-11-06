MotoGP Algarve, Bagnaia: “We hope Ducati will give me … Casey Stoner”
Fifth pole position in a row for the driver of the red, also pushed by the Australian’s advice in the garage: “Super qualification, Stoner helps me to notice useful details”. Furious Mir
Tenth pole of the season for Ducati and lightning by Joan Mir, furious with Marquez jr, who takes the front row in Portimao. But in Portugal the reds really look like they are from another planet.
For Pecco it is the fifth consecutive pole, bittersweet given that the World Championship has evaporated in Misano. But the 2021 season finale remains a nice business card for a 2022 championship that promises great things for the red knight: “Casey Stoner is an added value for me, let’s hope Ducati will give me the gift for next year, it would help me. a coach. He shows you things you didn’t notice, the qualifying went well and I’m happy ”. Then he adds to Sky: “When you have advice from a giant driver like Stoner, it’s much easier for him to tell you really useful things for driving and performance. He has always had a very sensitive guide, and my crew chief is Gabarrini, the same as Stoner’s. We don’t have a real coach and it would be a nice gift from Ducati. Here we are not talking about someone who has done some races and then comes to give you advice, if we talk about Stoner he is one who has won two World Championships and is one of the greatest. The video he showed me? It refers to the last corner, he gave me some very useful advice ”. Bagnaia also gives some examples: “Without even looking at my videos, looking at me from the track, he pointed out to me that in FP4 I was at the limit with the front. Incredible that he noticed! And then it’s the work you do in FP4 that often makes you make a difference in qualifying ”.
“I would have liked to do better”, says Jack Miller, second with the other factory Ducati, “but I made a small mistake at Turn 8 when I was trying the time and it faded. The prospects for the race look good, we are up front with our Ducatis, so let’s try to make the right decisions for the race tires ”.
Joan Mir was very disappointed, despite the third fastest time and a refreshing front row for his Suzuki. Blame? By Alex Marquez, as the 2020 World Champion explains: “I set the time with the first tire, then I thought I’d improve with the second but I didn’t understand what Alex Marquez did. He was behind me all the qualifying and it’s not a problem, if he doesn’t bother me he can stay where he wants, then when I wanted to push he passed me on the straight and closed the throttle in front of me, ending up slowing me down. I don’t understand it, honestly I’m not happy at all, today I had enough to do even better than a front row. I am very angry, even though I know I can have a good race with this Suzuki ”.
