MotoGP Algarve, Bagnaia: “We hope Ducati will give me … Casey Stoner”

monstrous wets

–

For Pecco it is the fifth consecutive pole, bittersweet given that the World Championship has evaporated in Misano. But the 2021 season finale remains a nice business card for a 2022 championship that promises great things for the red knight: “Casey Stoner is an added value for me, let’s hope Ducati will give me the gift for next year, it would help me. a coach. He shows you things you didn’t notice, the qualifying went well and I’m happy ”. Then he adds to Sky: “When you have advice from a giant driver like Stoner, it’s much easier for him to tell you really useful things for driving and performance. He has always had a very sensitive guide, and my crew chief is Gabarrini, the same as Stoner’s. We don’t have a real coach and it would be a nice gift from Ducati. Here we are not talking about someone who has done some races and then comes to give you advice, if we talk about Stoner he is one who has won two World Championships and is one of the greatest. The video he showed me? It refers to the last corner, he gave me some very useful advice ”. Bagnaia also gives some examples: “Without even looking at my videos, looking at me from the track, he pointed out to me that in FP4 I was at the limit with the front. Incredible that he noticed! And then it’s the work you do in FP4 that often makes you make a difference in qualifying ”.