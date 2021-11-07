MotoGP Algarve, Bagnaia wins, Ducati manufacturer champion.

Ducati, sixth success of the season, dominates in Portimao and wins the title of the manufacturers. Peremptory triumph of the Piedmontese ahead of the Suzuki of the Spaniard and Miller in a race interrupted with 3 laps to go due to a collision between Lecuona and Oliveira, with the Portuguese carried away on a stretcher

Where were we? Francesco Bagnaia wins the MotoGP Algarve GP, resuming the speech that was abruptly interrupted 5 laps from the end of the Emilia Romagna GP in Misano, when with his crash when he was in the lead he handed the title to Fabio Quartararo. This time the Piedmontese from Ducati makes no mistake, he sets a great pace right from the start and keeps a newfound Joan Mir at bay: the former Suzuki champion dusts off his old form, but must tag along without ever being in a position to attack Pecco. The success is worth double: in fact, it gives Ducati the Constructors’ title: an important confirmation for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Third Jack Miller to close the red party. On the ground Fabio Quartararo, crashed at turn 5, when he was sixth: first ‘x’ of the season for him after a dull weekend, faced with the relaxation of the world championship crown already in the lead. The race was interrupted 3 laps from the end with the red flag due to an accident between Lecuona and Oliveira, with the Portuguese taken away on a stretcher: fear, but nothing serious.

the ducati shines and stretches – Excellent performance for Bagnaia, who wins peremptorily, with an almost Casey Stoner pace after the talks between the two in the pits, confirming his great skills: inevitable regrets for a world fight against Quartararo that Pecco could easily push up to latest races. The Ducati, sixth success of the season, confirms that it has an extraordinary bike and is imposed in the manufacturers on the day when Iwata, with Quartararo on the ground, collects the crumbs: the best Yamaha is in fact that of Valentino Rossi’s SRT team, 13th.

the race – Unique tire choices for the big names, with Bagnaia, Miller, Mir and Quartararo with double media. At the start Miller’s sprint does not last long: Bagnaia takes the lead, chased by Mir, while Quartararo is eighth in the ascent. Bagnaia and Mir compete separately, with Miller third and Alex Marquez Martin and Quartararo fighting for 4th place. Aleix Espargaro falls, Alex Marquez passes Miller and becomes third and Quartararo loses ground. From mid-race Johann Zarco, with the hard at the rear, begins the ascent while Miller and Alex Marquez act as swordsmen for 3rd place. Quartararo leaves the scene and Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona also go to the ground, with the Spaniard coming in hard on his teammate. It is the accident that causes the red flag to be displayed on the penultimate lap and that seals the classification on the third to last lap, with a victory for Bagnaia, ahead of Mir; Miller; Alex Marquez; Johann Zarco, who wins the title of independent drivers; Pol Espargaro; Martin; Rins; Bastianini and Binder.

MotoGP, GP Algarve: order of arrival – Here is the arrival order of the MotoGP of the Algarve GP

1. F. Bagnaia (Ita – Ducati)

2. J. Mir (Spa – Suzuki) +2.478

3. J. Miller (Aus – Ducati) +6,402

4. A. Marquez (Spa – Honda) +6.453

5. J. Zarco (Fra – Ducati) +7,882

6. P. Espargaro (Spa – Honda) +9.573

7. J. Martin (Spa – Ducati) +10.144

8. A. Rins (Spa – Suzuki) +10.742

9. E. Bastianini (Ita – Ducati) +13,840

10. B. Binder (Saf – Ktm) +14,487

11. T. Nakagami (Giap – Honda) +20.912

12. L. Marini (Ita – Ducati) +22.450

13. V. Rossi (Ita – Yamaha) +22.752

14. A. Dovizioso (Ita – Yamaha) +26.207

15. S. Bradl (Ger – Honda) +26.284

16. M. Vinales (Spa – Aprilia) +26.828

17. F. Morbidelli (Ita – Yamaha) +27.863

18. M. Oliveira (Por – Ktm) Ret.

19. I. Lecuona (Spa – Kmt) Ret.

20. F. Quartararo (Fra – Yamaha) Ret. 21. A. Espargaro (Spa – Aprilia) Ret.

22. D. Petrucci (Ita – Ktm) Ret.

November 7, 2021 (change November 7, 2021 | 15:26)

