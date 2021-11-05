MotoGP Algarve, Casey Stoner: ‘Valentino is the biggest rival. And Honda’s mistakes … ‘

The two-time world champion returns to the paddock after three and a half years. And from Portimao he tells: “I struggled with my health, sometimes I am exhausted but I don’t know why. My daughters? They love motorbikes but no racing, golf is better ”

Toh, there’s Casey Stoner in the MotoGP paddock. The surprise at the Algarve GP of the two-time world champion (2007 with Ducati and 2011 with Honda), who hadn’t been seen at a round of the World Championship “for three and a half years I think. What has been my world for a long time I have missed a lot ”admitted the Australian who has long had boring health problems. He talked about his physical condition, racing, safety and Valentino Rossi, his great rival. Here’s what he said in the special conference that MotoGP dedicated to him in Portimao.

stoner and valentino – He had already talked about it in part at the Nolan event organized in Misano, when he connected from Australia, but Stoner answered several questions about the rivalry with Valentino Rossi: “He still loves racing, it’s beautiful. For me, racing was winning, I think the biggest difference with him was this, he has a great pleasure in racing. Ours has been a great rivalry, sometimes good, sometimes bad, with ups and downs, but there has always been great respect. Sport is rivalry, but you can’t fight with such strong riders at such a high level and have no respect for them. I learned a lot from Valentino, I think it was the biggest rivalry of my career. Why did he withdraw? I believe that the arrival of the daughter had its part, I understood that he would retire a few weeks before the announcement, when he said it, I was not surprised. Now a new chapter of his life will begin, I wish him to always enjoy it to the fullest ”.

stoner and marquez – The Spaniard’s latest injury was also part of Stoner’s speech. Who explained about Marc Marquez: “Injuries always affect you, it is useless to hide it, but they also push you to come back. Getting hurt is part of racing, when you fall I ask you where you went wrong, you look for the reason and generally you know what you did wrong, it is a way of rationalizing and you are not afraid. The fall itself doesn’t scare you. But of course he comes from a long injury in 2020 and I think he still needs time for physical and mental recovery. In addition, there is a technical reason: however much you can ride a motorcycle, even powerful road bikes or even Superbikes, nothing will ever be able to replicate a MotoGP, the stresses and violence of these bikes, so it takes time to recover. “. Three victories in a troubled 2021 for Marquez and Honda, and Stoner sees it this way: “Marc has enormous talent, I believe that in recent years a mistake that Honda has made has been to focus on Marquez’s style based on violent braking instead of seeking a greater overall balance of the bike. The violent braking of the bike seems to me to be very emphasized, but it is difficult to speak without being inside the garage ”.

STONER AND … STONER – He retired in 2012, then a long season of physical ailments at times obscure even to himself: “I miss the racing atmosphere, yes, but I struggled for a long time with my health, I struggled so much to feel good, too. mentally. I have lived with this situation for 3 or 4 years, I have learned to conserve energy, sometimes I feel exhausted and I do not know why yet but I go on day by day. I struggle but I try to walk, it makes me feel good and helps me. Return as a coach? It is not easy, I have my family in Australia and I should be away from them for a long time, I would also like to but the situation would be objectively complicated. I do not regret my past decisions, after so many years I think it is impossible to say if I retired for mental reasons, I am happy with my career. Will my daughters ride motorcycles? They are very competitive and love to ride but in short, I will never buy them a racing bike and at the same time I will not hinder them. But I don’t think they want to run, it would be better if they played golf, you have a longer career and you hurt less … Then there will be boyfriends, life … “.

