MotoGP Algarve: pole with record for Bagnaia, Quartararo from the third row | News

Fifth consecutive pole for the Piedmontese, only seventh on the starting grid for “El Diablo”

Francesco Bagnaia conquers the pole position of the Algarve GP, the penultimate round of the World Championship. The Ducati rider, on the fifth pole in a row, conquers the front row in front of Jack Miller and Suzuki’s Joan Mir. Only third row for Fabio Quartararo, who will start seventh ahead of Alex Marquez And Franco Morbidelli. Valentino Rossi will start in the sixth row from the sixteenth square on the grid.

The season is coming to an end, but when pole becomes a vice it’s hard to shake it off. Here then is that Francesco Bagnaia places the fifth consecutive wonder, the sixth of the year, to confirm more and more that the eventual goal of the title as vice world champion is no coincidence. On the saddle of his Ducati, which by now seems to know in detail, Pecco is exalted and entertained by setting a record time. In 1: 38.725 the name of Bagnaia enters the history of the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, in the second weekend in Portimao which in April had brought the Ducati rider to second place on the podium after a comeback race that started from 11th place on the grid.

Another front row with a brace for the team from Borgo Panigale, celebrating yet another double with Miller who occupies the second box on the starting grid in front of the world champion Mir. Two other Ducatis open the second row, those of Pramac Martìn And Zarco which see the Honda factory of Pol Espargarò. After a high speed Friday and a Saturday morning fighting against Pecco’s desmosedici, Fabio disappointed in qualifying Quartararo which does not go beyond the third row and seventh place on the grid in front of Alex Marquez And Franco Morbidelli. Rounding out the ranks of Q2 are Lecuona, Rins And Marini which will start from the fourth.

Instead, he fails to pass the cut of Q1 Enea Bastianini, which in the company of the Aprilia of Aleix Espargarò and the KTM of the Tech3 team of Petrucci will start from the fifth row. To open the sixth there is then Valentino Rossi, who dreams of the 200th podium in MotoGP two races from the end of his MotoGP career. Then they disappoint Vinales, 18th, e Dovizioso, who will start 21st in front of the unfortunate Nakagami.