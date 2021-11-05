MotoGP Algarve: Quartararo mocked the Ducatis in FP1, Rossi late | News

The Frenchman closed the first free practice session in the lead ahead of Bagnaia and Miller, Rossi last

It belongs to the new MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo the best time of the first free practice session of the Algarve GP, the penultimate round of the MotoGP season. The Frenchman, riding his factory Yamaha, laps in 1: 40.192, mocking the Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia (0.045 of delay) and the other desmo’s Jack Miller. Sixth time for Luca Marini, while for Valentino Rossi is last time with almost two seconds of delay from the “Diablo”.

Without a voice, but with a lot of enthusiasm still in the body for the title won at Mugello. Fabio Quartararo we take the first free practice session of the Algarve GP, an encore stage in Portimao where the Frenchman had won pole and success at the beginning of the season. As happened in April, “El Diablo” grants the replay by imposing itself in front of the Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia, who after the hard blow he suffered at home with the fall five laps from the end that gave the title to the Yamaha rider was overcome this morning in the chronometric classification on the last attempt available for the Frenchman. Only 45 thousandths divide Quartararo’s M1 and Pecco’s desmosedici, yet another proof that even if the MotoGP title is archived, the two will continue to battle until the end of the season.

Behind the two “quarrels” there is another Ducati, that of Jack Miller who is “satisfied” with the third position in the time trial ahead of the two Suzuki’s Rins And Mir. To surprise once again is Luca Marini, sixth ahead of Honda’s Pol Espargarò, at two Aprilia’s Vinales And Aleix Espargarò and likewise brand, but with a few more horses, Franco Morbidelli.

At the end of the first session, the two Honda LCR’s were momentarily far from the times for the direct Q2 Alex Marquez And Nakagami, as well as the Ducati Pramac’s Zarco (13 °) and Jorge Martìn (17th), the latter returned to Portimao seven months after the terrible injury that led him to miss three races this season. Performance to be reviewed for the other Ducati’s Enea Bastianini, who lapped with the 20th time, while the Yamaha Petronas disappointed: only 19th Andrea Dovizioso, 22nd place and rear of Valentino Rossi which closes behind Bradl who replaces the injured Marc Marquez riding the Honda.