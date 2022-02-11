MotoGP, Bagnaia 22nd but happy: “I didn’t use the soft one, look at my pace”

Lately it doesn’t happen often to see Bagnaia’s name in the less noble areas of the ranking, but it happened on the first day of testing in Mandalika. But when Pecco shows up in front of the journalists he is relaxed and smiling, not at all worried about his 22nd place. “I was the only one not to use the soft tire, I did my best time with a medium tire with 16 laps, this makes us understand many things”Immediately set the record straight.

So was it a good day?

“I felt good, I like this track: it has a different design than usual and I enjoyed it. We did a good job bringing the medium tire to the end of its life. By mounting the soft I would have been much faster and I was planning to do it eventually, but it started to rain. The important thing was to understand the track and the new bike“.

Did you succeed?

“It’s good to try on a new track, even if in the conditions we found it was difficult to do everything right. The circuit in the morning was a disaster, then it gradually improved, tomorrow will be even better, but I think only Sunday will be perfect. I’d like to have more days of testing in Qatar, but that’s how it goes this year “.

Do you think the same problems could recur on the race weekend?

“Today you have to be very precise in the trajectories, it was a disaster as soon as you put the wheels off the clean line. Doing a long run was impossible, you were sure to fall. S.but that for the Grand Prix we will find a better situation, but I see it tough, because they are doing a lot of work around the circuit and bringing dust to the track. During the weekend we will still be forced to lap, there will be many bikes on the track, it will be a bit like in Qatar“.

Have you also fallen?

“Just a slip caused by too much confidence. I did a lot of laps and if I look at my pace I went really fast, in a test it counts up to a certain point but it’s a good indication for the race“.

In the end, do you like this track?

“It reminds me a little of those in Argentina and Thailand, it’s a nice circuit. I really like the second sector, driving in those fast corners is really fun“.