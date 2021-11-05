MotoGP, Bagnaia and Miller crazy about Stoner: “we want him as a coach in 2022”

It doesn’t happen every day to have Casey Stoner in the role of the ‘coach’, but that’s exactly what happened to Bagnaia and Miller today.. The Australian champion carefully observed them along the track and then helped them with his directions. The two pilots could not have received a better gift.

“He gave me some advice after FP1 and they worked in FP2 – said the Australian, who closed the day of practice with the 3rd fastest time – When talking to you is a legend like him, pay attention. Indeed, we could ask Ducati to increase the budget for next year to bring it some more Grand Prix “.

Pecco would also agree.

“I think Jack and I would also be willing to cut our salary a little to get Casey – confirmed the Piedmontese – It was nice to have him in the garage, he’s the rider who interpreted Ducati best when it wasn’t an easy bike. It was interesting to have his point of view, this morning he immediately realized that Quartararo and I were faster and in the afternoon he made interesting comments on the behavior of our bike in the wind. I really appreciated your help, also because it doesn’t come from just any rider “.

Bagnaia had never met Stoner before, but he followed his exploits carefully, especially when he fought against Rossi.

“I was cheering for Valentino, but Casey was one of the best riders in history. I hope he stays with us tomorrow too“.

At this moment all the help is welcome to be able to beat Quartararo.

“I would like to continue like today: I set the best time and Fabio improved it, it was a good battle – said Pecco – I would like us to continue like this until Sunday, because at the moment we are the two fastest riders. In the last GP in Portimao he had won, I would like to beat him“.

Although the title is no longer up for grabs, the Ducati rider does not seem to be lacking in motivation.

“First of all, I’m still playing for 2nd place in the championship, then I’d like to win the constructors’ and team’s titles for Ducati – he pointed out – I know that the drivers are more important, but it’s also nice to win the others. Furthermore it’s always nice to fight against the strongest rider, now Fabio will race without pressure, more relaxed, I think we can have fun if we continue like this “.