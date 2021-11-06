MotoGP / Bagnaia, appeal to Ducati: “Having Stoner would be fundamental” – Moto

On the spectacular ups and downs of Portimao Pecco Bagnaia signed his fifth consecutive pole position, confirming a truly magical moment for him and for Ducati, which secured the first two places on the grid with the presence of his teammate Jack Miller alongside the # 63. Yet another record lap of the Piedmontese driver – who is now “ attempting ” to records in the series as regards the results in qualifying – however, almost takes second place compared to the enthusiasm shown by Bagnaia for the presence in the pits of Casey Stoner.

The Australian champion showed up in the paddock this weekend and did not skimp on advice to the pair of red riders. The MotoGP director has framed him several times in the box talking with Bagnaia, while he showed the Italian centaur videos referring to points on the track where Pecco could still improve his riding style. A role from makeshift mentor that Chivasso’s young talent greatly appreciated, so much so that he appealed to Ducati to ‘give him’ the former world champion as a coach.

“Having Stoner as a coach would be very nice – he enthusiastically reiterated to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – when you have a coach who is a real driver, it is much easier for him to tell you the right things. His interpretation of it simply by eye in seeing things is incredible. I hope Ducati gives us this huge gift. It would be great. Stoner was a very sensitive driver. My crew chief worked with him and he always told me that he is very attentive to many things. Indeed in these two days he proved it. We don’t have a coach at the races. Already having one would be a step forward, but above all we are talking about Casey Stoner. He was the greatest of all with Ducati. It would be crucial for us. It has already helped me a lot with several things. It could make a difference “.

A very clear appeal, to which, however, more than the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, Stoner himself should respond, who seemed reluctant to leave Australia for an entire season, traveling in the wake of the MotoGP. However, the possibility is not excluded that the # 27 may decide to attend some races on the track, while still providing a precious one part-time support to his former team.