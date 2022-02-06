MotoGP, Bagnaia: “Bastianini faster? I don’t look at the rankings ”- News

Many indicate him as the favorite of the 2022 season, Pecco Bagnaia returns to the track aware of the “new” expectations that professionals and fans have after the dominance shown in the last races of last season. A lot of work to do in the box, so much so that he does not allow him to focus on the flying lap, thus relegating him to the 19th final box . There is no concern, however, in the Ducati rider’s garage, who said he was satisfied with the work done on the bike. focused on the new engine and electronics .

Pecco at work on the Ducati 2022: “At the moment Bastianini’s bike is faster than ours”

In the eyes of many, the performance of Enea Bastianini stood out, fourth and very close to the top, the Rimini-born signed the time with the Ducati version 2021, so a comparison with Bagnaia’s performance must be done, albeit premature: “With the old bike surely we would have gone faster, but right now we have to focus on something else. Enea was very good, the bike he has is a bike that can win races, he did a good lap. As far as I’m concerned, being the first day of testing, I’m not at all interested in looking at the rankings “.

The work on the bike was long and partly fruitful, but there is still a long way to go to maximize the potential of the new bike: “I’m more interested in collecting as much data as possible, we have a new engine with last year’s electronics, so we have to try to make these things work and work together. We are focusing on that. In the last runs of the day we have improved on pace. , I’m happy with how the day ended, also because we improved on the front and I never mounted a new tire to set the time“.

Bagnaia on current values ​​on the field: “The Honda is the most different bike compared to last year”

The 25-year-old from Piedmont was not surprised by the performance of the two Aprilia: “I had no doubts about Aprilia, here at Sepang they have always been strong and this was their fifth day of testing. I didn’t see anyone on the track, also because I wanted to ride alone, I saw some race pace and we are in good shape. The Honda is the most different bike from the others, it is perhaps the newest bike with us “.

The title ambitions for Bagnaia are now declared, even if at the moment this factor has no weight yet: “At this moment we don’t feel the weight of being one of the protagonists, surely we have the potential to be and I know that not everyone happens to be among the candidates for the thiol, but we will probably hear this thing in Qatar, not now. Now there is no time to have these thoughts, now there is a lot of work to do on the bike “.

