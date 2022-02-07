MotoGP, Bagnaia: “Dangerous Holeshot? If it were, the others wouldn’t have it ”- News

Day 2 of Sepang ended with the sixth position for Pecco Bagnaia, that beyond the result can smile for other reasons. The Piedmontese in fact has continued the development of the Desmosedici GP22, which already seems to give very positive sensations. “Being a new bike, you need to understand many things – tells – but I am very happy with the remarkable step forward made today. The GP22 has many strengths, but the most important thing is its speed from the first test, which makes us understand that it has a huge margin. Of course the GP21 is more competitive today, but it is at the limit, while the 22 has ample room for improvement ”.

Bagnaia: “Bastianini was good, he immediately adapted to the GP21”

The Ducati rider congratulates with brand mate Bastianinitoday the star of the ranking, but also underlines the two different types of work carried out by him and by the Romagna.

“Enea was very good at taking advantage of the bike right away, which was different from the one he rode last year. He adapted and set the track record, so he was great. I focused on improving a new bike as quickly as possible: it’s not like it used to be, since we have a few days of testing, and today half of the day was lost due to the rain, but despite this we managed to improve a lot today ”.



Not missing also a hint of sarcasm in Bagnaia’s words, who, taking up the words of Aleix Espargarò about the danger of the lowering devices, responded in kind.

“You have to know how to do things well, so they are not dangerous. Last year it was said that holeshot was dangerous, but it actually allows us to be faster with less risk, as it gives us stability. Aprilia and the other manufacturers have worked on this, following what Ducati has done: if it had been something dangerous they would not have done it ”.

