MotoGP, Bagnaia: “I would have been faster on the Ducati 2021, but I don’t care”

Pecco Bagnaia is perfectly aware of starting the 2022 season with a completely different role than the one he held at the beginning of 2021. After giving birth to an explosive season finale, now everyone points to him as one of the favorites for the title and this could somehow add to the pressure on his shoulders.

But Bagnaia remains a boy who finds the best weapons at his disposal above all in his maturity and awareness. Today the best time for a Ducati rider was set by Enea Bastianini, but the Gresini Team rider has a Ducati from 2021 at his disposal that has now reached the peak of its development and is probably easier to interpret at the ready. A scenario different from what Bagnaia is experiencing, today grappling with the development work of the GP22, a bike that needs work before it can express itself to the fullest. The Ducati rider finished 19th, more than 1.5 seconds from the best reference of the day.

“Enea was very good, we know that bike is a winning bike – Pecco said – he felt good and did a great tour. Honestly, being the first day of testing, I am not interested in looking at the ranking, we are acquiring data to understand how to move. We need to make the package work well and we are focusing on that. In any case, this afternoon with used tires I had a great pace, but I know that with the old bike we would have gone faster, no doubt. But now we have to focus on something else and I’m happy with what we have done. ”

You are now one of the candidates for the title. Does this thing put pressure on you?

“Right now we are in the testing phase and you don’t feel pressure. We know we have a very high potential and many think that I am destined to be in front, that I can be very fast. I believe that too, but this thing of pressure maybe I will feel it more in Qatar. I was so focused on the preparation, in having to work on the new bike to make it competitive, that I didn’t really think about it. It is nice to know that I am among the favorites, I have worked to succeed and I will try to exploit and enjoy this to the fullest also because it certainly does not happen to everyone “.

Difficult to work on a new bike?

“Like every day with a new bike, it’s never easy. You have to try a lot of things and in the last part of the day we made a good step forward, especially with the front, even if I have never fitted a fresh tire to set the time. We have to work of course, but everyone has to do it. I’m quite happy with how we ended the day, I’m sure we’ll improve tomorrow. ”

What did you focus on today?

“Today I had to try a lot of things, this Ducati is new. The new fairing worked, the engine is fine too but of course we still have to tune the engine and electronics well, which have remained the same. Tomorrow we will take another step forward, everything is working. good. If we look at the classification, I’m certainly not in front, but it’s only because I’m thinking of doing the best possible job with the new bike. ”

Would you have expected such a competitive Aprilia?

“I knew that Aprilia would be very strong, they are always fast here in Sepang and they already have five days of testing on their shoulders here, between the shakedown and the additional day they used. It was assumed that they would be fast. On the track I did not ride with anyone, even because if I was near someone I slowed down to be alone. I saw the steps and in the end we are in good shape, but it is something that interests me little. Honda has made a totally new bike and I think it’s the most different thing from the past besides us. ”

And from a physical point of view how do you feel?

“I am happy with how I am physically, because it is the first time that at the end of the first day of Sepang I feel really good. We did a great job at home, so I’m really happy and I thank Carlo, my trainer. ”

Also in the other half of the Ducati garage, Jack Miller worked mainly to collect data on the new bike and understand what direction to take with the development, without looking at all costs for chronometric performance. The Australian finished in 22nd position 1.8 seconds behind Aprilia’s references.

Miller: “The new bike? Like when you put on new shoes, you have to get used to it”

“The bike is fine and it’s nice to be back to work on the track with the team – Miller said – It is the first day of testing and it is normal that there have been small problems, which I would not even define as such. These are small things to fix, as is normal with the new bike. I didn’t have any physical problems, thank goodness I found myself negative for Covid, so I could be here “.

Do you also think like Pecco that you would have been faster with the 2021 bike?

“Yes, I would have been faster on the 2021 bike, but that’s normal. The potential of the new bike is to be discovered and it takes time to understand the developments, work is needed to make this bike better. It is very easy to get on a bike that you know well and that you have ridden for many Grands Prix and go fast. It’s like when you put on new shoes, you feel weird at first, but after a while you let go of the old shoes. I feel good in the saddle, I just haven’t been in the saddle for two months and that’s normal. There are some things we have tried and enjoyed, you feel there is potential but I think there is work to be done to bring it out. Now you need to work to feel comfortable on the saddle, the team is working a lot and it has been a busy day for everyone “.

Is there an area where you felt a clear step up from the old bike?

“There is no area in particular where there is a big step forward. We feel changes, but for years we have not made huge steps forward. We just need to understand what we need to maximize the new package, without putting too much pressure on me. I’m trying to build the confidence that I will need throughout the season. ”

Does it make a difference for you to have so many Ducatis on the track, negatively or positively?

“Nothing changes for me whether there are two, eight or twenty bikes like mine on the grid, I remain focused on my work and on what I have to do. I think it’s good for Ducati to have so many bikes on the track also because they are all fast. If we look at 2014 or 2015 no one even wanted to touch this bike, now the situation is completely different and Ducati’s MotoGP project has become the magnificent thing it is today. Gigi and the guys worked great. I’m here to work on the 2022 bike, that’s my job and that’s what I’m doing ”.