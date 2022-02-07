MotoGP, Bagnaia: “If I had to race today with the GP22 I’d be in front”

Relaxed, calm, as if he had everything perfectly under control. Pecco Bagnaia likes to carefully arrange everything before starting to push and with the GP22 he did it faster than he expected. It is not the 6th time, just over a tenth from Bastianini to put him in a good mood, but the awareness that the best is yet to come.

“Today we took an incredible step forward – does not hide – Yesterday morning it went well, in the afternoon a little better, but today the progress has been enormous. I didn’t do anything special in the flying lap and now I have my best time in Sepang. But the most important thing is the pace and if we had to race today I could fight for the top positions. We are only on the second day with the new Ducati and its level is already similar to the old one“.

What does this tell you?

“That we have an incredible margin. If we continue like this in Mandalika we will be able to reach a good level and be at the top in Qatar. Not to mention that at home they are continuing to work and in the tests in Indonesia we will have something new“.

What changes compared to the GP21?

“I was a bit scared that by making changes to the bike it would lose its strengths, such as braking and corner entry, but we are already at those levels. Today we worked on acceleration, because when you change the engine you have to adapt the electronics. We have taken the right direction “.

You look amazed …

“We have improved more than I expected, it is not easy to take a second of pace with used tires. We tried to figure out what wasn’t working, with a small change we took a huge step forward “.

The other Ducati riders said that we need to work a lot on the first part of the acceleration.

“That’s what I did today, because the GP21 was very sweet at that juncture. On the second day they are already at those levels “.

Where is the GP22 better?

“In nothing in particular, but it is in general. The Desmosedici 2021 had reached its maximum level, with this you feel that there is more potential. You have a feeling that you can improve“.

Do you look very confident?

“When you have a team like mine behind you, you are“.

Were you able to get an idea of ​​the level of the other bikes?

“These days every time I was a rider in front I slowed down because I wanted to focus only on myself. I saw that Marquez, Rins, Nakagami were trying to follow me, I don’t know if they did. I was thinking of myself“.