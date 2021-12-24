MotoGP: Bagnaia-Morbidelli, who will have more chances in 2022? – News

The Italian flag is ready to fly on the podiums of the World Championship: there is no doubt about this. We saw it in 2021 with Francesco Bagnaia and we had seen it in 2020 with Franco Morbidelli. For him, the last season was not easy but, for the next one, he could be fighting for the title with the colleague of the Academy VR46 Pecco Bagnaia.

Very strong Ducati-Pecco package, but …

Let’s start with Francesco: 2021 was the turning point. Both to be passed to the Ducati Factory team, and for being able, finally, to obtain the first victory in the master class. And after the first he didn’t stop, he got a second, a third and a fourth, together with two second places and a third place. Pecco was able to undermine the World Champion at the end of the season Fabio Quartararo and without a doubt he is the driver who closed the championship with an important result, the victory in the last race in Valencia. Result that will give him an additional charge in this long winter break from MotoGP, as well as the right sprint to restart in the winter tests and then for the 2022 season. Right now, the Ducati-Bagnaia package seems the strongest. The one to keep an eye on for the new championship. But … as Ducati and Andrea Dovizioso have taught us in the past, it is not always so easy to reconfirm and also improve in the following season. It is indeed true that every championship is different. One year the wheel turns in your favor and the next it may not be so easy to be on top. Although of course we would like to see Bagnaia win the title in 2022, it is best never to take anything for granted.

Is Franco Morbidelli the driver to beat?

To undermine the Ducatista, it could be precisely Franco Morbidelli. He will finally be able to enjoy one Official M1, unlike the start of the 2021 season when he had an “old” bike. The only unknown is your health condition: the knee injury was very particular and made him miss almost half a season, then returning to test the new bike, rather than to try to get results. Winter and therefore the winter break, however, will bring its benefits and if everything goes well, Morbidelli will be a driver to watch for the title. Because? Because he has amply demonstrated his talent, becoming vice world champion in 2020. With a mild character, never over the top, he does not allow himself to be intimidated or overwhelmed by tension. In addition, he will have a great desire to redeem himself after a disappointing season. Self Yamaha will offer him a competitive bike, Franco could be the man to beat. And the challenge could just ignite between the two Italians: it would be really nice if that happened.

