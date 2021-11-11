MotoGP / Bagnaia proposes to escort Rossi in the lap of honor at Valencia – Moto

In the last part of the season Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia he seemed to be the man to beat and managed to take five pole positions and three wins in the last five races. Unfortunately for the Italian the gap from the leader of the classification Fabio Quartararo was too wide, who in fact managed to mathematically win the world championship with two races to spare at Misano, taking advantage of a crash of his Ducati rival. Bagnaia therefore arrives at the final race in Valencia with the aim of confirming the recent results, the result of a great feeling with the Desmosedici of Borgo Panigale. However, the Piedmontese rider does not have the Spanish track among his favorites, given that his best placement is 4th place in 2017, the only presence in the top 10 in seven participations.

Rossi’s farewell. “I was lucky enough to ride with him in MotoGP and I won my first race with him on the track. I have to thank him for all the work he did in the Academy and for the time we spent together, even training. It will be a tough day, but it had to come and I am convinced that no one will ever forget what he did. “

Expectations for Valencia. “I’ve never done a podium or a good race here. I wish I could be fast here, I would like to continue with the excellent work done. I’d like to repeat myself, I feel good on the bike. In the last weekend I improved in every session and I would like to do it here too, where last year was a disaster. “

The Academy without Rossi on the track. “Since the pandemic, our preparation has changed. Everything was closed, we only trained in the morning, Valentino was at home. We have already started to divide, I don’t think it will change much. “

Let Rossi pass for the 200th podium. “It is too difficult a thing to do. I think we can get him through after the finish line, to escort him in the lap of honor. “

The farewell of Petrucci. “One thing I can say is that from the beginning Danilo never changed in front of the cameras, and that was definitely a good thing.”