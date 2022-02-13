MotoGP, Bagnaia: “Renewal with Ducati before Qatar? We both want it”

“Small details are still missing for Bagnaia’s renewal, the goal is to announce it before the race in Qatar”, Words of Paolo Ciabatti to Sky’s microphones (you can see the video below). The signing of the new contract is nearing completion and when we reported the words of the Ducati director to Pecco, a smile appeared on his face.

“We hope – replied sibylline – I do not deny that we work well together and we love each other. It’s nice that it is“. Last year the Piedmontese became the jewel of Borgo Panigale and they do not want to let it escape, Bagnaia wants a future in red for her, so just a few more weeks and the marriage can continue.

Meanwhile, Pecco is busy in Mandalika and his confidence in the GP22 is growing day by day.

“Today I took another step forward – he said at the end of the day that he closed with the 10th time – We are not yet 100%, the potential of the new bike is higher, I would say that we are at 80%. We only have one more day of testing left, but we have already found something that could help us for the first race in Qatar. Also today I was among the fastest on the pace, in the morning I worked with the medium tire at the rear, lapping constantly in 1’32 “7/8, in the afternoon I put on the soft one and the difference between my last lap and the best is was just 2 tenths. I was competitive “.

How much compared to rivals, however, is difficult to say.

“In tests it is always difficult to understand the general level – has explained – Today many riders mounted two or three new tires for the time attack, my strategy was different. Like Marquez, Pol Espargarò and Mir, I concentrated on the pace, making a quick lap is useless, if not to regain confidence. The important thing is to be constant and today I succeeded, last year I worked a lot on this point and I am happy that the GP22 allows me to continue to be so.“.

If there is an expression to define the Bagnaia of these winter tests, that is: self-confident.

“It is normal for me to be safe because I have total confidence in Ducati and I am sure that we will arrive at the first race in Qatar with the best possible package.He guaranteed.

There I will find out who he will have to contend with.

“I’ve seen the Hondas very fast on this track – continued Pecco – We still have to understand 2 or 3 things, that’s why I’m doing a lot of laps: only 83 today, my record in a test! I’m sure that if the first race were tomorrow I would already be competitive, if anything the problem here in Mandalika would be the stones that lift the bikes … Today one hit me and it hurts“.