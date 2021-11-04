MotoGP / Bagnaia: “Strange that Marquez is in doubt for Valencia” – Moto

Fresh from the Misano crash – while he was leading the race ahead of Marc Marquez – ‘Pecco ‘Bagnaia he is called to a ready redemption already in Portimao, a track that gave him the place of honor in the race held seven months ago. The Italian centaur of Ducati in Portugal can mathematically close the game for second place in the world championship, being +27 on Joan Mir with only two races from the end of the world and will have every intention of helping the Italian brand to conquer the team titles and builders. Bagnaia was among the protagonists of the usual Thursday press conference of the Algarve Grand Prix.

The Misano crash. “It hurts me more to have lost the race than the championship, because Fabio deserved it and I am far behind. If I won at Misano I would still have had 36 points behind. This year the goal was not to win the title, because I came from two difficult seasons. This year I learned a lot and I grew up with the team, we tried for the championship. I knew I could be very competitive and I crashed. To keep the championship open I had to win and that’s how it went. “

The second place. “These two races will be very important. Fabio will not feel the pressure, but I would like to fight with him, with a different result from Misano. On this track I was able to be fast, while in Valencia I have never been and I want to understand how to do it. “

Requests to Ducati for 2022. “A little bit of speed when entering a corner, nothing more. But we are working and the tests are going well. I am happy with the things they are already doing at Ducati. “

Absence Marquez. “Best wishes for a speedy recovery. It often happens after crashes like that to compete anyway, but he’s right if he thinks he’s waiting. I have read that it is also in doubt for Valencia, which is a bit strange. But if they decide so, I guess you want to be cautious. “

Relationship with Miller and Stoner. “I think we are a great team, our relationship is excellent. We met in 2011 for the first time and have been box mates several times. This season has changed our relationship, we talk a lot about strategies and many aspects. You live better the box and it helps me to give more. I didn’t get a chance to meet Casey, I know he was in my garage and I guess I’ll see him after the conference. I have so many things to ask him, I have never met him, I saw the battles between him and Valentino and I wanted to know what he thinks today. “