MotoGP, Bagnaia: “The trail to Valentino? It’s the least I could do for him”

Pecco Bagnaia gave his gift to Valentino Rossi in advance. First in FP3 and then in qualifying, the student offered his precious wake to the teacher who greatly appreciated the gesture. Thus, at his last race, the Doctor will start from 10th place, while the Ducati rider will be on the second, in an all-Ducati front row.

“I hadn’t talked to Vale, no strategy planned before – Pecco clarifies – I just saw him hit the track with me and it was the least I could do for him after all he gave to me and the Academy riders.“.

You lost pole position for a short time and ended qualifying with a crash.

“Compared to last year here in Valencia everything is different for me, only one thing has not changed: I continue to fall at the second corner (laughs). I felt good in qualifying, but Martin deserved this pole, he made an incredible last sector. I am also very happy with the FP4, I felt good with the used tires“.

Since Assen you have always been in the front row, what is the secret?

“On the flying lap I had been fast since my first MotoGP test, I like it. Since the Dutch GP I have gained more confidence on the bike, I have also worked a lot on the warm-up lap, but I don’t know what has changed compared to the first part of the year. The Ducati certainly has very high potential and it’s a bit easier for us to be fast on a single lap “.

Does the Desmosedici still have any defects?

“This track has a design that is not easy for Ducati, we can make less difference in both acceleration and braking. There is not much grip and in braking it is easy to lock the front and lose the rear, however, even our opponents struggle. As far as I’m concerned, I studied Miller’s data from last year and I understood better how I had to drive here in Valencia. You have to be gentler with the gas, it’s a different style than other tracks ”.

In Ducati, collaboration between the riders seems fundamental.

“That’s right, it also goes for testing tires. For example, today I used the soft rear and Jack the hard. But I think tomorrow we will all use the average, it’s the best “.

Does unity make strength even for the development of the bike?

“The most important thing is that all the riders on the factory bike, so Jack and I and the two from Pramac, have great sensitivity. So when something new comes along, the feedback is always clear“.