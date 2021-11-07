MotoGP, Bagnaia wins in Portimao and gives the constructors title to Ducati, Quartararo falls

14:50 – Our LIVE chronicle of the race ends here, thank you for following it with us. Stay tuned to GPOne for all the declarations of the protagonists from the paddock and remember tonight’s appointment with our Sport Bar. Stay Tuned!

14:46. Great victory in Portimao for Pecco Bagnaia, who runs alone giving an incredible pace to the race. The only one to hold out for about half the race was Joan Mir, who in the end had to give up and agreed to finish in second place. Nice duel for third place between Miller and Alex Marquez, with the Australian who won it.

Fabio Quartararo tried to overturn the bad qualifying, but after being several laps behind the two Ducati Pramac riders, he made a mistake by giving the Constructors title to Ducati. In the fight for the title of rookie of the year, Martìn recovers little from Bastianini, who now precedes him in the standings by just 3 points.

14:45 – More than deserved celebrations in the Ducati garage, which again this season has proven to have the best bike of the lot.

14:41 – Victory therefore of Bagnaia, this is the accident between Lecuona and Oliveira: the Spaniard missed a braking by stretching Miguel.

ROUND 24 – Oliveira and Lecuona fell together, it is still not clear if there was contact between the two or not. Meanwhile, Alex Marquez is glued to Miller’s tail to conquer the podium. Red flag! race probably over. Oliveira taken away on a stretcher

ROUND 23 – Last laps for Bagnaia who continues an inexorable march. Alex Marquez and Jack Miller are having a good duel for third place, while Mir has the place of honor in the safe. Martìn also passed by Pol Espargarò, is now 7th.

ROUND 22 – Quartararo’s crash weighs heavily on the Constructors’ classification, with Ducati taking over the title. Meanwhile Bastianini manages to pass Oliveira and is now 9th but far from Rins. Meanwhile Miller is resisting Alex Marquez, two Ducatis on the podium at the moment.

ROUND 21 – Bagnaia has a 2.7 second lead over Mir when there are 5 laps to go to the checkered flag. Meanwhile, Zarco also passes Jorge Martìn. Meanwhile Bastianini is glued to Oliveira to try to snatch the top ten. Quartararo passes Martìn, who is now 7th. Meanwhile, Miller passes Alex Marquez! FALLEN QUARTARARO

LAP 20 – The classification on lap 20 with Quartararo losing his position again to the advantage of Zarco, a real missile with the Ducati on the straight. Bagnaia remains on the run by a large margin.

ROUND 19 – Duel between Miller and Marquez, with Jack attacking Alex but then going wide. The two continue to cross the trajectory, a beautiful challenge. Quartararo very close to Martìn, he wants at least to conquer the 5th place in the race. Big disappointment today for the French.

ROUND 18 – Now the gap between Bagnaia and Mir has crystallized at 2.3 seconds. Miller, on the other hand, is at the wheel of Marquez, while Quartararo passes Zarco and takes 6th place. Now he has Martìn in his sights.

ROUND 17 – Bagnaia shows no sign of slowing down his pace, while Miller has made up for himself under Alex Marquez and wants to attack him to win a place on the podium.

ROUND 16 – Alex Marquez brings his gap from Mir to below the level of one second, the challenge is wide open for second place, while Bagnaia is continuing to dominate. Quartararo always behind Zarco. Morbidelli sinks further and is now 18th behind Bradl.

ROUND 15 – Here is the ranking with Bagnaia ahead of Mir, who is losing ground to Alex Marquez. Quartararo is very fast on the track, but he can’t attack Zarco.

ROUND 14 – Bagnaia is now disappearing, with Mir appearing to have raised the white flag. Now there are two seconds between the two, with the Ducati rider on the run. Alex Marquez is now 1.3 seconds behind Mir and is catching him. A duel could break out between the two in the final laps.

ROUND 13 – Quartararo’s mistake, who was almost falling at the entrance of 13 due to a closure of the front. Bagnaia continues to force and takes his lead to 1.4 seconds over Mir, who is absolutely unable to keep up with the Italian. Meanwhile, Alex Marquez pushes to get closer to the Suzuki rider. Bastianini is getting closer and closer to Oliveira.

ROUND 12 – Alex Marquez attacks and passes Miller! Excellent maneuver from Marc’s brother, who takes third position. Meanwhile Bastianini has reduced the gap on Oliveira, who precedes him in 10th position. Quartararo is now 7th after being overtaken by Zarco as well.

ROUND 11 – Bagnaia continues to push and manages to take his advantage over Mir beyond the second. Meanwhile Quartararo manages to pass Martìn, but the Spaniard immediately returns the overtaking. The duel between the two comes alive. Morbidelli collapsed, he is now 15th. We see that the Italian still suffers too much with the operated knee.

ROUND 10 – This is the ranking in the tenth lap, with Bagnaia bringing his advantage close to the second. Mir is also giving up on Miller, getting closer and closer. Meanwhile, Zarco is very close to Quartararo and could pass him by exploiting the power of his Ducati.

ROUND 9 – Bagnaia insists and scores other red helmets in the first sectors, bringing the advantage over Mir to 8 tenths. Decisive moment for Pecco’s escape. Miller approaches Mir, while Alex Marquez does not seem able to take the Australian at this stage. Quartararo always nailed behind Martìn.

ROUND 8 – Quartararo fails to take Martìn’s wake to attempt an attack. Meanwhile, Bagnaia pushes, but only takes 6 tenths of a second from Mir who is responding blow for blow. Alex Marquez is getting menacing behind Miller for third place. Fallen Aleix Espargarò, who had already fallen in the warm up.

ROUND 7 – Bagnaia is trying to dig a furrow against Mir, who is now over half a second behind and risks losing Pecco’s wake. Error by Lecuona, who loses several positions and is also passed by Enea Bastianini, now 11th.

LAP 6 – On the sixth lap Bagnaia is doing the same race as Misano, leading to give a great pace to the race. Mir remains at about 4 tenths, but for now Pecco seems to have some margin. Miller about a second, while Quartararo is glued to Martìn. Rossi 16th behind Aleix Espargarò. Bad Vinales, in this last moment behind Dovizioso.

ROUND 5 – The ranking on the 5th lap with Bagnaia coming first on Mir. Alex Marquez has passed Martìn and is attacking Miller. Quartararo remains sixth behind Martìn.

LAP 4 – Bagnaia pushes hard, but Mir doesn’t give up and stays very close to the Ducati rider. Miller is trying to keep Martìn at bay. Bastianini did not start very well and is now 12th behind Rins, who started badly. Meanwhile Alex Marquez passes Martìm who answers. Nice duel.

ROUND 3 – Bagnaia tries to pick up pace while Quartararo is still slightly entangled in the group. Mir does not let go of the Ducati’s tail, while Martìn is glued to Miller for the third position.

LAP 2 – This is the classification at the first step on the finish line, with Bagnaia leading on Mir and Miller. Quartararo is recovering.

LAP 1 – The traffic lights go out and the GP starts! At the first braking, Bagnaia enters the first position ahead of Miller and Mir. Martìn remains 4th, while Quartararo did not get off very well and is now 9th. Danilo Petrucci fell. Mir passes Miller!

13:57 – Start the warm-up lap!

13:55 – Drivers ready to go, the Algarve GP is really about to start on the spectacular Portimao track.

13:52 – The Portuguese anthem resounded on the track, the grid is less and less crowded. Soon the riders will be alone on the grid and ready to tackle the warm-up lap.

13:49 – Our Carlo Pernat on the grid alongside Enea Bastianini. Its driver is fighting for the Rookie of the Year title with Jorge Martìn.

13:47 – Nice to see the crowded stands in Portimao. It is slowly returning to normal.

13:47 – The starting grid slowly begins to empty. Less than 15 minutes per warm-up lap of the penultimate GP of the season.

13:47 – Conversation between Ezpeleta and Stoner on the grid. Probably the big boss of Dorna would like to have Casey back in the paddock in any position. We are talking about a true MotoGP legend

13:46 – Bagnaia and Quartararo made the same choice, with double medium tires. One less variable for perhaps the most anticipated riders in the race today.

13:45 – Welcome to our LIVE chronicle of the Portimao Grand Prix, the second to be held in the Algarve this season. Here is the Michelin sheet with the tire choices made by the drivers.

Portimao is ready to host the penultimate stage of the 2021 MotoGP season, with Pecco Bagnaia who has been the author of a perfect weekend so far. The Ducati rider has just returned from the burning disappointment of Misano, where he was unable to win and keep the title fight open with Fabio Quartararo due to his crash, but in Portugal he undoubtedly wants a rematch and yesterday’s pole position is the best proof.

At his side on the grid there will be Jack Miller and Joan Mir, who are playing for third place in the world championship standings, while Jorge Martìn opens the second row, that here the title of rookie of the year is played with Enea Bastianini. La Bestia will have to give life to a good comeback today to hope to keep up with the Spaniard, as he will start 13th. Also in difficulty in qualifying Fabio Quartararo, who after having been the protagonist of a beautiful confrontation with Bagnaia for all free practices, did not go beyond the seventh place on the grid. However, the Frenchman has an excellent pace and certainly not the pressure of Misano, so he will undoubtedly race to win.

Valentino Rossi’s qualifying wasn’t too bad, who is about to experience the penultimate race of his long career and hopes to be able at least to give a smile to his team, which this year had very little to celebrate and today will see Dovizioso start from 21st position on the grid. Rossi will start 16th instead and the hope is that he will be able to queue up at the start of the group of the best.

Our LIVE race report will start a few minutes before 2pm, Stay Tuned!

This is the starting grid in Portimao