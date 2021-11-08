MotoGP, Bastianini: “Binder? I’m afraid he’ll race with us next year”

Ninth classified, Enea Bastianini returns home from the Portuguese Grand Prix with a haul of seven points in the world standings. Not the result that the Italian driver would have imagined but sufficient to maintain a 3-point lead over his direct opponent Jorge Martín. The title of best MotoGP rookie between the two will be decided in Valencia; the number 23 stated that he will only think about completing a good race, the title will be a side dish.

“Honestly, the expectation for today was to finish in the top ten so I returned to what I expected – the first words of Aeneas at the end of the competition – It is not exactly the position I would have liked to have reached but I would have hoped to finish certainly further ahead. I worked all weekend to try to be there and improve, but unfortunately, I didn’t make it. In the race I suffered enough, despite the problems I still managed to keep a pretty good pace, it’s a pity that I immediately lost the contact that the first ones but at the beginning I just couldn’t push“.

Do you think that the choice of tires has affected your performance?

“I don’t think so, I’ve never had any big problems over the weekend while in the race yes, so I don’t know what happened. You never know, maybe if I had mounted the hard it would have been better. But since I’ve never had any problems I was very confident about the average, now if I went back I wouldn’t know ”.

You are still leading the fight for the best 2021 MotoGP rookie.

“Yes, obviously that’s not my main focus; I would always like to do good races more than anything else and today I am aware that I did not have a good race. What matters to Valencia is going to be good. I know very well that Jorge (Martín, ed) is a great rival. In my opinion there will be a good fight in Valencia ”.

Do you have any expectations for Valencia? Earlier, you said it’s not a track you like very much.

“To tell the truth it’s not really a friendly track but it can be a surprise, we’ll see”.

Almost all the riders have expressed their opinion about it: what do you think of what happened in Moto3?

“I think it was a really stupid mistake especially if the driver you wanted to overtake, indeed he (Binder, ed) wanted to overtake two, the world cup is being played. So, it was truly a scene not worthy of MotoGP. What scares me is that next year he will race with we“.

Marini: “Every category is important, Binder will be missing something in MotoGP”

The situation is different for Luca Marini. The rider of the SKY Vr46 Racing team crossed the finish line in 12th position. Compared to yesterday’s qualifying, the number 10 driver lost several positions already at the first corner of the track.

“As he said yesterday, today’s goal was not to lose positions in the first lap. Unfortunately, already at the start I lost six or seven – began Marini – During the start and in the arrival at the first braking I lost a lot, the other bikes improved a lot at the start also in the devices, now it is really difficult to maintain the position on the grid. KTM especially, it’s incredible. I’m a bit angry about that, I think I could have finished the race in a better position. At the beginning of the race it was very difficult to overtake the other riders, they were very aggressive, I lost a lot of time. As always, from behind, the tire temperature increased a lot and I began to struggle. Only when I overtook two or three riders was I able to manage the situation better. However, there are some positive things: the choice of tires was the right one for my driving style ”.

Do you already have expectations for the last race of the year?

“No, nothing in particular. I would simply like to continue to do a good job and try to stay in the top 10, both in practice and in the race. They told me it will rain, so this can change everything a bit. Valencia is a track that has very little grip in the wet. Running there in mid-November is risky, it is always very cold. I think the weather will play an important part. I hope that everything is dry and with decent temperatures so that I can run a normal race weekend ”.

Starting from what we saw today in Moto3: in your opinion, when does the lack of a move to Moto2 affect Binder?

“What I can say is that I have not raced in Moto3, that is, in reality I did it in the Spanish championship but now many years ago and I must say that it seems to me that I am missing something. In the end, each category really teaches you a lot and I need it I would have loved to do it, at least a year. There are steps that you would otherwise miss. Each category has important characteristics that you carry with you throughout your career. At least what I feel is that I miss a little something that I could have learned in Moto3. Having said that, something will be missing but it does not preclude the fact that he can become a good driver. In addition, he is already very strong in Moto3 and this is a feature that will come in very handy in MotoGP. Let’s hope he gets some regulation because let’s say he was aggressive today and also throughout the season. Speaking with the other Moto3 riders, I realized that every year two or three riders a little over the top are highlighted. In any case, I hope he behaves better in MotoGP ”.

Yesterday Quartararo complained about the grip of the track, did you have this type of problem?

“Actually, yes, there wasn’t a great grip. When it is very cold, the tires work differently and are very sensitive. For Valencia I am worried about the wet, I remember that we have already run some races on the water and there when it rains you can’t stand up. In the end, this year in the wet I have always been strong and as I said it would be nice to have a good last race in order to gain positive energy to face the end-of-year test ”.