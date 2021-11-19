MotoGP, Bastianini: “the Ducati 2021 cornering is phenomenal, I was struggling with the GP19”

It’s time for new businesses for the Gresini team, which will land in MotoGP in the 2022 season with an all-Italian box, from the bikes to the riders. If Aeneas “the beast” Bastianini will be on his second round of the joust in MotoGP, this time riding a Ducati 2021 (and from the results of last season the expectations are all there), for Fabio Di Giannantonio it will be the usual baptism of fire as a rookie. Both riders rode today at the Jerez tests with the Ducati 2021 supplied by Borgo Panigale, a bike that led the creation of Dall’Igna to win the constructors’ championship last season.

“In the new team I have the same engineers as last season – Aeneas intervenes – while the mechanics some are from the Avintia team and others come from Moto3, but for better or worse I know everyone “.

After experiencing the difference of this Ducati 2021 compared to your bike from last season, were you surprised at being able to make podiums?

“I wouldn’t say the difference is huge compared to my last bike, but you feel that the DNA is the same. I was able to concentrate much better on riding. cornering is phenomenal while with the 2019 bike I was struggling. Even in the fast lap, I immediately felt at ease, let’s say it’s a better bike in all sectors than the 2019 “.

Qualifying has been a problem for you this year, so with this new bike can we expect a leap forward in this area?

“I’m not saying that all my problems have already magically disappeared, there is still a lot of work to be done and I too will have to try not to make mistakes, but the bike is certainly very competitive. Today’s results were an excellent sign both for me. than for the team “.

Did you expect to already get these results from day one? In the pits you will be paired again with Di Giannantonio, who will enter as a rookie this year, have you already had the opportunity to confront him?

“I did not expect to be so far ahead, more than anything else I am satisfied because I did good results even with the wind. As for Di Giannantonio, we have known each other for many years, obviously having been there last year I know well what it feels like to race as a rookie with these bikes, this Ducati 2021 certainly helps a lot to push to the limit “.

Baptism of fire for Di Giannantonio

The first year as a rookie is never easy on such competitive bikes. Everyone has been there and now it’s Fabio di Giannantonio’s turn, who will be lucky enough to find an old teammate in the pits who will be able to give him valuable advice for the coming season.

“From today we are part of the show – Fabio tells us – and there is no better show than MotoGP. I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a child, and racing on this bike is really crazy, it’s a dream come true. “

What surprised you most about this day?

“To be honest, I spent my first laps metabolizing the joy and realizing where I am. The bike is really powerful and it gave me sensations that no other bike has ever given me, you can bend with inclinations that I didn’t have before. never tried it, it’s an incredible bike, the limit is now the rider, before it was the other way around “.

But speaking in a more technical sense, what impressed you about this bike?

“I had been told a lot about the brakes, but for me the real difference was only the power. At points of fast travel he kicks your butt every time he enters gear. Even the inclination in the corners is incredible, in Moto2 and Moto3 I still had some limits, while with this bike you turn with your shoulder on the ground, I can’t wait to try it in the race “.

The beauty of these tests is also being on the track with the other riders, have you noticed anything from the others that you would like to try to emulate?

“Obviously the other riders have the bike in their hands more than me, at the moment they are making much more precise trajectories than mine, I still have to get used to it. I tried to follow Miller and Bagnaia, for two corners because more was impossible, and I’ve already learned a lot about how to set up the bike. Understanding the limit and finding the edge won’t be easy too, but we have time. “

What if I had to summarize today’s feelings?

“It’s even better than I expected. I’ve never experienced anything like it, and I’m still two seconds behind, but I could already tell it’s like riding a perfect bike.”

Having a former rookie like Enea in the pits could help you a lot.

“Yes, Enea and I have known each other for a lifetime, it is the third time that we are together in the pits and he is incredible. I have already started asking him questions, he was very helpful and he has already given me excellent advice, then It is clear that being still at the beginning I cannot yet compare myself with him much from a technical point of view, but we will do so without a shadow of a doubt in the future. “